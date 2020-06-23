Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday

BTC/USD bulls lost momentum near the $9,700 level.

The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following four consecutive red sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward trending line, SMA 50 and SMA 20, in the process. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following four consecutive red sessions. The RSI indicator is still trending around the neutral zone.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,696.60 and $9,897.15. On the downside, there are four healthy support levels at SMA 20, $9,525, SMA 50 and $9,283.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9641.45 Today Daily Change -48.48 Today Daily Change % -0.50 Today daily open 9689.93 Trends Daily SMA20 9545.5 Daily SMA50 9418.35 Daily SMA100 8179.1 Daily SMA200 8271.77 Levels Previous Daily High 9786.22 Previous Daily Low 9269.05 Previous Weekly High 9589.87 Previous Weekly Low 8899.05 Previous Monthly High 10074.48 Previous Monthly Low 8105.58 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9588.66 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9466.61 Daily Pivot Point S1 9377.24 Daily Pivot Point S2 9064.56 Daily Pivot Point S3 8860.08 Daily Pivot Point R1 9894.41 Daily Pivot Point R2 10098.9 Daily Pivot Point R3 10411.58



