Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD experiences bearish correction following bullish Monday

  • BTC/USD bulls lost momentum near the $9,700 level.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following four consecutive red sessions.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dropped from $9,689.84 to $9,640 this Tuesday as the bears stepped in to correct the market. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, wherein the price jumped up from $9,285, crossing over the downward trending line, SMA 50 and SMA 20, in the process. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following four consecutive red sessions. The RSI indicator is still trending around the neutral zone.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $9,696.60 and $9,897.15. On the downside, there are four healthy support levels at SMA 20, $9,525, SMA 50 and $9,283.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9641.45
Today Daily Change -48.48
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 9689.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9545.5
Daily SMA50 9418.35
Daily SMA100 8179.1
Daily SMA200 8271.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9786.22
Previous Daily Low 9269.05
Previous Weekly High 9589.87
Previous Weekly Low 8899.05
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9588.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9466.61
Daily Pivot Point S1 9377.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 9064.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 8860.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 9894.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 10098.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 10411.58

 


 

BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack healthy support levels

BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,650, which has the 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-month 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops after losing momentum at the $0.19–level

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1895 to $0.1892 after losing momentum at the $0.19 level. The signal line is about to crossover the MACD line, showing an upcoming reversal in bearish market momentum.

ETH/USD pauses at $247, but maintains strength with a daily bull flag

Ethereum had an amazing trading day on June 22, climbing above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA and blasting through many daily resistance levels. The move was stopped at $246.86, but the bears got no ...

Zcash Technical Analysis: ZEC/USD pokes through $60 but gets rejected at $61.5

Zcash is up 200% since March 13 but was slowing down significantly over the past three weeks. ZEC/USD was inside a daily downtrend after losing the 12-EMA and hitting a lower low at $48. On June 22, ZEC had an initial bull surge to $53.62 ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.

