Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bulls stay in control for the second straight day as price makes a charge towards $9,250

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bulls have remained in charge for the second straight day as the price went up from $9,237 to $9,245 in the early hours of Thursday. The Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive green sessions, which shows that the current market sentiment is bullish. Finally, the RSI has been trending around the neutral zone, meaning that the price has more upside potential.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD bulls will need to conquer resistance at $9,295.65, $9,335.30 (SMA 20), $9,431.75 (SMA 50) and $9,475.25. On the downside, good support levels lie at $9,135 and $9,006.80 (lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band).

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9240.21 Today Daily Change 2.89 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 9237.32 Trends Daily SMA20 9333.61 Daily SMA50 9427.07 Daily SMA100 8488.63 Daily SMA200 8357.52 Levels Previous Daily High 9298.41 Previous Daily Low 9090.13 Previous Weekly High 9786.22 Previous Weekly Low 8988.56 Previous Monthly High 10404.88 Previous Monthly Low 8823.34 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9218.85 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9169.69 Daily Pivot Point S1 9118.83 Daily Pivot Point S2 9000.34 Daily Pivot Point S3 8910.56 Daily Pivot Point R1 9327.11 Daily Pivot Point R2 9416.89 Daily Pivot Point R3 9535.38



