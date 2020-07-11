Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD bears take control as markets opened this Saturday

  • BTC/USD bears take control after a bullish Friday.
  • Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight green sessions.
  • The RSI is hovering around the neutral zone.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD bears took control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $9,289.40 to $9,275.25. The RSI is still hovering around the neutral zone, so further price drop could be expected. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven consecutive green sessions, wherein it went up from -283 to -38.58.

Support and Resistance

BTC/USD has strong resistance levels at $9,350, $9,378.75 (SMA 50) and $9,443.25. On the downside, the price has healthy support levels at $9,246.15 (SMA 20), $9,235.45 and $9,135.

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9276.24
Today Daily Change -11.54
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 9287.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9244.63
Daily SMA50 9374.57
Daily SMA100 8735.87
Daily SMA200 8451.18
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9318.83
Previous Daily Low 9117.95
Previous Weekly High 9475.54
Previous Weekly Low 8907.51
Previous Monthly High 10404.88
Previous Monthly Low 8823.34
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9242.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9194.69
Daily Pivot Point S1 9164.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 9040.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 8963.34
Daily Pivot Point R1 9365.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 9442.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 9565.96

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

