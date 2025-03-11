- Bitcoin price recovers slightly on Tuesday after declining nearly 3% the previous day.
- US spot ETF data continues to show weakness, with $278.40 million outflow on Monday.
- The upcoming US CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday could increase volatility for risky assets like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers slightly, trading above $80,000 on Tuesday after declining nearly 3% the previous day. US spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) data continues to show weakness among institutional investors, with $278.40 million outflow on Monday. The upcoming US macro data releases CPI on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday could increase volatility for risky assets like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin rebounds after reaching a low of $76,606
Bitcoin price reached a low of $76,606 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday but rebounded, trading above $80,000 during the early Europen session after falling almost 3% the previous day. The recent price correction triggered a series of liquidations across the crypto market, totaling $955.71 million in the past 24 hours. The largest single liquidation order happened on Binance- BTCUSDT, valued at $5.26 million and a total of $318.13 million only in BTC, according to Coinglass data.
Liquidation Heatmap chart. Source: Coinglass
In an exclusive interview, Agne Linge, Head of Growth at WeFi, told FXStreet, “The crypto market continues to exhibit risk-on behavior, with investor sentiment remaining cautious despite key developments.”
Linge continued to explain that since volatility set in on March 3, there has been no slowdown in sell-offs despite the announcement of a Bitcoin reserve in the United States. Market data shows that millions of dollars have been lost in the form of liquidations in the past few days. This market downturn has mostly affected long traders as a reduced open interest accompanied the sell-off.
Linge further explained that the same factors that triggered the earlier crypto market downturn remain in play. The ongoing trade war between the United States, China, Mexico, and Canada continues to weigh on investor sentiment.
“The escalation of tariffs is expected to drive inflationary pressures, raising the possibility of broader macroeconomic fallout in the coming weeks. These trends have edged the market, and the push for a rebound in the short term is likely hinged on some unforeseen trigger,” Linge told FXStreet.
Upcoming US macroeconomic data could bring more volatility for BTC
Bitfinex’s report on Monday highlights that the current macroeconomic conditions are not pointing to a clear direction moving forward. US job market, productivity, and manufacturing sector data are decidedly mixed, with steady employment growth, rising wages, and efficiency gains offset by inflationary pressures, trade disruptions, and cautious business expansion.
The report further explains that the US job market remains resilient, with 151,000 jobs added in February, though the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% due to government job cuts. Wage growth remains strong, but rising labor costs and inflation pressures could challenge expectations of multiple Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts this year.
Eren Sengezer, European Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, reports, “Growing fears over an economic downturn in the US and its potential activity on the global economic outlook triggered a sell-off in major equity indexes at the start of the week.”
Sengezer continued, “On Tuesday, the US economic calendar will feature NFIB Business Optimism Index for February and JOLTS Job Openings data for January. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on political headlines and the action in stock markets.”
The upcoming US macro data releases – Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday and Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday – could bring in more volatility for risky assets like Bitcoin.
Bitcoin institutional demand weakens
Bitcoin’s institutional demand continues to weaken as the week begins. According to Coinglass, Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) data recorded an outflow of $278.40 million on Monday after net outflows of $739.2 million last week. If the magnitude of the outflow continues and intensifies, the Bitcoin price could see further corrections.
Total Bitcoin Spot ETF net inflow chart. Source: Coinglass
Lookonchain data shows that the defunct cryptocurrency exchange Mt. Gox moved another 11,833.6 BTC worth over $932 million on Tuesday after last week’s transfer of 12,000 BTC worth over $1 billion. During Tuesday’s transfer, 11,501.58 BTC ($905.06 million) was sent to a new wallet, and 332 BTC ($26.13 million) was moved to a warm wallet.
Traders should be cautious as transferring such a large amount of Bitcoin to wallets often signals an intent to sell or distribute and can create bearish sentiment as market participants anticipate increased supply.
Mt. Gox transferred another 11,833.6 $BTC($931.19M) 30 minutes ago, of which 11,501.58 $BTC($905.06M) was transferred to a new wallet and 332 $BTC($26.13M) was transferred to a warm wallet.https://t.co/vPjUIke8d2 pic.twitter.com/489R4MXcSc— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 11, 2025
However, some signs of optimism for BTC include Spanish bank BBVA’s approval to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading services and MicroStrategy’s $21 billion capital raise through its 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock issuance.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: RSI bounces off oversold conditions
Bitcoin price broke and closed below its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $85,754 on Sunday and declined 8.80% until Monday. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it reached a low of $76,606 during the Asian trading session but rebounded, trading above $80,000 during the early Europen session.
If BTC continues its downward trend and closes below $78,258 (February 28 low), it could extend the decline to retest its next support level at $73,072.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 36, pointing upwards after bouncing off from 30 on Monday, indicating fading bearish momentum and a potential shift from oversold conditions. However, the RSI must move above its neutral level of 50 for the recovery rally to be sustained.
BTC/USDT daily chart
If bullish momentum mounts, BTC could extend the recovery to $85,000.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin, XRP and Solana slump with US stock sell-off, Lummis eyes 1 million BTC purchase
Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Solana (SOL) prices struggle on Wednesday. The three tokens rank in the top 5 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, and the risk-off sentiment in the crypto market has ushered in a cooling-off period.
Bitcoin hovers $82,500 as global de-risking intensifies on recession fears
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $82,500 on Wednesday after recovering 5.52% the previous day. A K33 report highlights heavy sell-offs in equities and crypto markets amid rising concerns over a fragile global economy.
Uniswap plunges to 8-month low as traders offload holdings
Uniswap (UNI) price trades in the red on Wednesday at $5.84 after falling nearly 9% in the last two days. This downward trend is further supported by UNI’s Exchange Flow balance, which shows a positive spike.
BTC, ETH and XRP volatility spike expected around US CPI release
Bitcoin price hovers around $82,700 on Wednesday after recovering 5.52% the previous day. Ethereum price shows weakness while Ripple price shows signs of recovery as these coins expect volatility around the US CPI data release on Wednesday.
Bitcoin: Will Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and White House Crypto Summit support BTC recovery?
Bitcoin price extends its decline on Friday, falling over 5% so far this week. BTC uncertainty and volatility spikes liquidated $1.67 billion as the first-ever White House Crypto Summit takes place on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.