- Bitcoin price tanked over 2% in European trading on the back of stronger Spanish inflation.
- BTC traders are fleeing their positions as market turmoil is set to reach a high for the year.
- Expect to see Bitcoin price sell off toward $21,969 in search of support.
Bitcoin (BTC) price tanks in European trading as this volatile week kicks off with surpriseSpanish inflation data. Markets predicted a drop from 5.7% to 4.97%. Instead, inflation jumped to 5.8%. This confirms what central bankers have been shouting throughout the past few weeks and what markets have been ignoring. Is reality catching up this week?
Bitcoin price set to tank as a wave of headwinds emerge
Bitcoin price sees traders on edge as this week might be the toughest for the first quarter of 2023. Not only are the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England set to bring out their forecast and monetary policy, but also the US job report comes on Friday. There could not be more variables available to trigger whipsaw moves on the chart. These events will make BTC more difficult to trade and might force a lot of traders to close the week with a loss, depending on where BTC is trading at the official closing bell on Friday evening.
BTC, meanwhile, received a false breakout and rejection against $23,878.62 and tanked this Monday as the rally came under pressure by profit-taking. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also tanking and is set to break below the overbought barrier in search of some consolidation. Expect BTC to drop near $21,969 by the end of this week once all central bank events and the US job report have been considered.
BTC/USD daily chart
Should bulls withstand the current events or should one central bank come out very supportive and signal that inflation can only go down from here, markets would jump on that positive narrative. Expect a break above $23,878, and a higher jump would confirm the rally again by moving away from that pivotal level. Although $28,695 remains very high and elevated, the profit level will be back on the table at the beginning of this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
