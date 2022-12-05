Bitcoin Price Forcast: BTC struggles to fly despite clear skies up to $19,280

- Bitcoin price shows a double-top formation that could enable a bearish divergence soon.
- On-chain metrics suggest no resistance for BTC up to $19,280.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $15,894 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bitcoin price is struggling to overcome a small hurdle after a fresh start to the week. A closer look reveals that BTC could easily trigger a rally but is unable to do so despite a lack of resistance to the upside.
Bitcoin price in a pickle
Bitcoin price reveals a noticeable struggle at the November 14 high of $17,188. Although this level was swept on December 1 and earlier today, the immediate reaction suggests that sellers remain active in this region.
If this trend continues, allowing four-hour candlestick closes to form a local top here, a bearish divergence would develop. This technical formation happens when Bitcoin price produces a higher high while the momentum indicator, the Relative Strength Index, sets up a lower high.
This non-conformity is indicative of a price appreciation without a strong foundation and often leads to a reversal in the uptrend. While this development might seem bearish in the short term, a retracement to $16,704 will allow sidelined buyers to accumulate BTC at a discount.
A resurgence of buying pressure at this level could trigger Bitcoin price to kick-start the next rally to retest important hurdles at $17,593 and $19,235. The latter level is called Point of Control (POC), which is the highest traded level in 2022 and is likely to provide a massive dose of selling pressure. Hence, this barrier is a good level to book profits.
BTC/USDT 4-hour chart
Supporting this run-up in Bitcoin price is IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model. This index shows that the only formidable resistance level extends from $18,740 to $19,280. Here, roughly 1.12 million addresses that purchased 450,800 BTC are “Out of the Money.”
Interestingly, this level coincides with the POC discussed from a technical perspective, making it a good level to book profits.
BTC IOMAP
While the outlook for Bitcoin price is definitely bullish, investors should note that a retracement that extends beyond the $16,500 level is a sign of weakness. A four-hour candlestick close below $15,894 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for BTC.
Such a development could see Bitcoin price pull back to the November 21 low of $15,443.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
