- Bitcoin price declines as US economic activity slows down.
- Genesis moves $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum for creditors' repayments.
- Israel-Iran tensions rise, causing a decline in BTC.
- On-chain data shows no signs of a buy-the-dips scenario, 267,842 traders were liquidated for $1.02 billion.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price shows weakness on Monday, trading 12% lower at $50,898 at the time of writing, amid a slowdown in US employment as shown in the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July published on Friday and rising Israel-Iran tensions. The situation was further impacted by bankrupt crypto lender Genesis moving $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum for creditors’ repayments, with no signs of a buy-the-dip scenario from traders, who faced $1.02 billion in liquidations. This confluence of factors has led to a significant downturn in global markets, with Bitcoin prices dropping below $50,000 at the start of the week.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin drops as US economy slows down
- Recent US economic reports reveal rising unemployment and reduced business investments. July's unemployment rate surged to 4.3%, and Bitcoin's price has since crashed below $50,000, reflecting a broader downturn in the crypto market.
- In the ongoing Gaza conflict, the brink of a potential "World War 3 teaser" has emerged due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, sparked by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. This escalation has led to a significant downturn in global markets, with Bitcoin prices plummeting below $50,000 on Monday.
BREAKING: Israel is preparing for a multi-day attack by Iran and Hezbollah - NBC pic.twitter.com/RFrgmVmd7k— Radar (@RadarHits) August 4, 2024
- Santiment's data indicates that the current fall in Bitcoin and Ethereum is similar to the decline in early July, but there is a noticeable lack of enthusiasm for buying the dip. Traders might start showing interest if Bitcoin approaches $50,000 or Ethereum hits $2,000, which are key psychological levels.
Bitcoin Santiment Social chart
- According to Arkham Intelligence showed on Friday, the bankrupt crypto lender Genesis transferred $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum to repay creditors, a move likely fueling Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) among traders and contributing to Bitcoin's recent price decline.
BREAKING: GENESIS MOVING $1.5B BTC + ETH FOR CREDITOR REPAYMENTS— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 2, 2024
Wallets linked with Genesis Trading have moved 16.6K BTC ($1.1B) and 166.3K ETH ($521.1M) in the past hour - likely for in-kind repayments to creditors.
BTC: bc1qmetf6pu6ghr6fv92209sw5x9t5999562t8wmux
ETH:… pic.twitter.com/5Jtxqx8mxT
- According to the Liquidation Heatmap chart from Coinglass, in the past 24 hours, 267,842 traders were liquidated, for a total of $1.02 billion. The largest single liquidation order happened on Huobi—BTC/USD, valued at $27 million. If BTC continues to decline, more traders will be liquidated, fueling Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) among traders.
Liquidation Heatmap chart
Technical analysis: BTC shows weakness as it breaks below the ascending trendline
Bitcoin's price fell below the ascending trendline (drawn by joining multiple swing lows from July 5) on Friday, leading to a 5.6% decline over the next two days. As of Monday, it is trading 12% lower at $50,898, having tested the daily support level at $49,917.
If BTC closes below the daily support at $49,917, it could continue to crash 11% and retest its weekly support at around $44,297.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator on the daily chart have dropped below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, signaling a bearish trend according to these momentum indicators.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, a close above the August 2 high of $65,596 would change the market structure by forming a higher high on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might drive a 6% rise in Bitcoin's price to retest its weekly resistance at $69,648.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple update: XRP struggles under key support, Ripple reveals stablecoin details
Ripple added information on its stablecoin to its official website. The stablecoin is slated for launch later this year. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has commented on the stablecoin, its utility and Ripple’s plan for the asset during his recent TV appearances.
Kraken Chief Security Officer stresses on importance of crypto self custody, traders express concern
Data from Cryptogics, a data platform tracks the traffic to cryptocurrency exchanges and ranks the platforms based on it. Kraken ranks among the top 10 platforms. The platform tracked 6 million visits to the exchange platform in July 2024.
Bitcoin bleeds close to $60,000, further decline could liquidate over $1 billion
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is in a state of decline. If Bitcoin slips under $60,000, it would usher over $1 billion in liquidations per Coinglass data.
Solana and meme coins bleed after whistleblower alleges hidden FTX wallets hold 8% of SOL supply
Solana (SOL) and meme coins based on the Ethereum-alternative chain have suffered a steep correction in the past week. SOL wiped out nearly 25% of its value in the past seven days and dipped to a low of $140.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.