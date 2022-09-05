- Bitcoin price is back in the buy zone despite its recent drop to $19,620.
- BTC price may stretch losses to tag June lows if support at $19,600 crumbles.
- Bitcoin price flaunts turnaround move above $20,000, but whales must keep accumulating.
Bitcoin price carried on last week’s losing streak amid fears of further losses. Investors foreshadow another crypto crash with the upcoming major event – the Ethereum Merge. The market is conflicted, with some participants believing the Merge has already been factored in. In contrast, others augur a sell-the-news scenario with immense losses.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin price exchanges hands roughly at $19,725 during the Asian trading session on Monday. Support at $19,600 was upheld, preventing further action to June lows around $18,000.
Key fundamentals supporting a possible Bitcoin price recovery
Large volume investors, otherwise called whales, continue sinking money into the largest cryptocurrency – the recent downtrend notwithstanding. According to Santiment’s Supply Distribution on-chain metric, addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 BTC stand at 92, up from 79 in early March.
A turnaround move is expected to take shape in the coming days – maybe weeks, as long as whales keep filling their bags. Ideally, the tail force behind Bitcoin price soars with rising demand and is usually a bullish signal.
Bitcoin Supply Distribution metric
The market value realized value (MVRV) reveals that the bellwether cryptocurrency is back in a buy zone. As observed in the chart below, an MVRV reading of -7.78% infers that Bitcoin price is significantly undervalued. Bulls may push for much lower prices, after which they will push for the ultimate swing – not only above $20,000 but strong enough to start a bull run.
Bitcoin MVRV on-chain metric
Bitcoin price could soon be on a pathway to recovery, but first, support at $19,600 must hold. If this buyer congestion weakens, investors should begin to acclimate to declines extending below $19,000, especially now that June lows are in sight.
On the brighter side, the Stochastic oscillator is reaching out for a bullish divergence as Bitcoin price stabilizes price movement for a possible run-up beyond $20,000. This index has to validate a break above a major falling trend line, as seen below, for Bitcoin price to make a lasting comeback.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
It is worth zeroing in on possible hurdles Bitcoin price may encounter in its quest to climb above $20,000, for instance, the solid seller congestion areas at $20,400, $21,800 and $20,000. Traders who may not wish to hold on for the ultimate push into a bull run may consider exiting from their positions at mentioned levels. Nevertheless, the most bullish have the choice to hold on to $26,000 and $28,000, respectively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
