- Bitcoin price is currently trading at $27,585, inching closer to the psychological support of $27,000.
- The macroeconomic condition is bearing a negative impact on Bitcoin as liquidity continues to drain due to banking failures and the weakening Dollar.
- BTC has a demand wall between $27,400 to $28,250, where about 560,000 BTC worth $15.44 billion are witnessing profits.
Bitcoin price has had a rather better performance over the last couple of weeks in comparison to the rest of the digital assets. This kept the cryptocurrency dominating the market, which, by the looks of it, might bear results if this happens.
The macro market conditions
Despite the macro market conditions being favorable for Bitcoin's growth, the cryptocurrency has not really rallied a lot. A reason behind this could be the fact that the broader market is still technically bearish, and BTC's run-up has been mostly the result of the excessive bearishness from the TradFi market.
As noted by popular analyst DonAlt, the S&P market performing well, failed to trigger a rally for Bitcoin. Gold doing well in the market had no impact either. However, the most bullishness observed has been during the US banking crisis and the weakening of the United States Dollar.
But this was not enough to trigger a move beyond $30,000, something the investors have been anticipating for a while now.
A reason could be that macro liquidity is constantly draining, with banks experiencing a decline in value. The recent bank failures further left users' deposits in a state of limbo, and the Dollar weakening had a similar effect. In line with the same, BTC also failed to garner much growth.
Besides, market participants are focused on making money right now instead of HODLing for long-term gains. This is visible in the fact that this is how meme coins like PEPE rose to fame.
Their rise took attention away from Bitcoin, which has been acting as a "store of value" for a long time now. As noted by DonAlt,
"People literally went from doubting the rally all the way to $30k to buying PEPE with their retirement money. Is what it is.
To make things worse for the cryptocurrency is the current regulatory landscape. Every company and every exchange is currently being highly careful of their approach given just earlier today, on May 8, Bittrex filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In the official statement, the exchange noted,
"Bittrex is beginning the process of winding down its US operations… it's just not economically viable for us to continue to operate in the current US regulatory and economic environment.
Read more - Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US
Bitcoin price still has room for growth
Bitcoin price at the time of writing could be seen trading at $27,585 after slipping below the $28,000 mark on May 8. The cryptocurrency has three key support levels to watch out for, the first being $27,000, a support floor that has been unbroken for almost two and a half months now.
The next two levels are $26,192, coinciding with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as well as $25,000, a very important psychological support level.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
In addition to that, the range between $27,430 to $28,250 is also an important support range to look out for. This demand wall has about 560,000 BTC worth $15.44 billion currently in profits. As long as this range is maintained as support, the cryptocurrency might be able to regain the investors' funds as well as confidence.
The most significant support level for #Bitcoin is between $27,430 and $28,250, where 1.58 million addresses bought 560,000 $BTC. This demand wall must hold to prevent a downswing to $24,000-$24,900.— Ali (@ali_charts) May 8, 2023
On the flip side, $BTC needs to break above $29,150 to advance further. pic.twitter.com/gWQmtPwhXl
As it is, investors are still either accumulating or moving their Bitcoin into self-custody wallets, given the conditions of the crypto exchanges right now. In regards to the supply on exchanges, in the span of 48 hours, nearly 180,000 BTC has left the exchanges.
The BTC supply across all crypto exchanges is currently at the lowest point in more than five years since December 2017. But regardless of this being selling or moving of supply, the selling pressure for a while is set to be minimal.
The amount of #Bitcoin on exchanges is now at its lowest ratio since December, 2017. The five and a half year low is a good sign of increased interest in self custody for traders, and less potentially at risk to be sold back to exchange wallets. https://t.co/U3n9McxcnH pic.twitter.com/8NjZLf0k2D— Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 8, 2023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US
Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, US, amid a burgeoning creditors list with court filings reporting estimated liabilities and assets aggregating between $0.5 to 1 billion.
Dogecoin price dips by nearly 9% in 24 hours as corrections continue due to overvaluation
Dogecoin price, after showing signs of some potential recovery, failed to chart gains and ended up falling to a five-week low. The investors interestingly already had it coming as signals of the same could be observed for nearly a month now.
Ripple price could drop an additional 10% amid bearish assertions from Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
Ripple (XRP) price remains bearish after breaking from a horizontal consolidation. The overall bearishness is attributed to the broader crypto market gloom and the pending case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stacks price new uptick has everything to do with Bitcoin network’s recent backlog, 50% rise underway?
Stacks (STX) price is bullish despite most players in the crypto arena recording losses. The fresh uptick is attributed to the recent debacle on the Bitcoin backlog, where the Binance exchange reported congestion on the TC network.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.