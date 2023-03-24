- Bitcoin price formed a bearish divergence over the last week akin to mid-February this year.
- With the immediate support standing at $27,000, a decline below this level could push BTC to $23,000.
- If the cryptocurrency manages to breach the critical resistance at $28,500, a rally toward $30,000 could be on the cards.
Over the last week, Bitcoin price has been consolidating below a key resistance level, and its failure to breach it might be an indication. A similar observation was made not too long ago last month, which saw BTC change its stance from recovering to declining significantly. This is where the cryptocurrency could be heading once again.
Bitcoin price could go bearish
Bitcoin price is trading around $27,500 at the time of writing, noting a 2.67% decline over the day. The cryptocurrency failed to breach the uptrend line it has been stuck under for over a week now despite rising to $28,800 during the intra-day trading hours.
This downtrend line is forming a bearish divergence when observed along with the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The RSI went into the overbought zone above 70.0 a few days ago and is currently back in the bullish area. Thus, the downtrend observed on the indicator backs the possibility of a bearish divergence.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Such a pattern indicates a potential downtrend after new highs are formed, which in the case of BTC was the year-to-date high of $28,321.
However, the bearish divergence would be confirmed if the Bitcoin price was to fall below the support line at $27,000. When BTC experienced the bearish divergence in February, the cryptocurrency fell through the support line at $23,500 and tested it as resistance once before crashing by 14%.
If this time around, a similar movement is noted at the hands of Bitcoin, the crypto asset could end up falling to $23,000.
Why $23,000 matters for BTC
The reason why Bitcoin price of $23,000 could be concerning is that this level stands as the critical support for the cryptocurrency. Marked at $23,936, if BTC falls through this level, it could end up testing $22,000. In the event that the bears dominate the market and selling continues the biggest crypto asset in the world could fall to March lows of $20,000.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the set-up fails to turn into a pattern and Bitcoin price breaches through the uptrend line, it could be looking to test the critical resistance at $28,567 as a support floor. This is crucial for BTC as it would allow the cryptocurrency to initiate a recovery rally and reclaim the $30,000 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How XRP whales are preparing for Ripple win against SEC
Ripple has garnered support from several experts and influencers on crypto Twitter in its legal battle with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Messari CEO Ryan Selkis expressed his support for the payment giant in a recent tweet.
Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Do Kwon faces fraud charges in New York, LUNA price recovers from 9% crash
Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon is set to face more charges in the United States in addition to the ones that already exist against him. The arrest of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Terra will finally allow the fraud proceedings to begin.
Coinbase CEO calls for action in electing pro-crypto lawmakers following SEC Wells notice
Brian Armstrong urged crypto proponents to “contact their congressman, donate to pro-crypto candidates, show up at town halls” in an effort to achieve clear rules for crypto. The CEO of United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, has renewed calls for crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates.”
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.