Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why $7,200 still beckons?

- Bitcoin recovery fails to break $7,500 psychological resistance.
- The slide below the trendline support opens the Pandora box as $7,200 beckons.
Bitcoin impressively rose from the level slightly above $7,000, stepping past the key resistance at $7,400. The bullish price action on Thursday tested $7,500 psychological level but reversed the trend on hitting a high around $7,495.
The retreat following the failure to break past $7,500 has seen the price slide under $7,400. The ascending trendline support has also given in and Bitcoin is dancing at $7,359. The price is trading above the Simple Moving Averages. In other words, the 50 SMA on the 1-hour chart and the 100 SMA are in line to offer support in the event declines push harder.
The Relative Strength Index corrected towards the overbought but formed a high at 65. If it extends the movement under 50 and towards the oversold, there is a high chance Bitcoin will explore the levels above the crucial $7,200 support.
Meanwhile, the bulls still have a say as long as the double-cross of the 50 SMA above the 100 SMA continues. Also, reclaiming the trendline support could place Bitcoin in a trajectory aiming for $7,400 and $7,500, respectively.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why $7,200 still beckons?
Bitcoin impressively rose from the level slightly above $7,000, stepping past the key resistance at $7,400. The bullish price action on Thursday tested $7,500 psychological level but reversed the trend on hitting a high around $7,495.
ETH/USD shying away from re-entering the $150-zone?
ETH/USD has gone up from $145.70 to $148.30 this Thursday. In the process, the buyers finally managed to take back control of the market after five straight bearish days. However, the bears have promptly regained ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bullish momentum stalls beneath $0.23
Ripple is among the cryptocurrencies pushing for the end of the week's recovery. The Asian session is characterized by a minor 0.2% gain in value on the day. The volatility is expanding alongside the improving technical picture.
Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD bearish flag breached by sellers
Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the green, with gains of 1.80% in the second half of the session. BCH/USD price action has smashed out of a bearish flag structure. The price is attempting to snap a five consecutive session run of losses.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.