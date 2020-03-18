Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Bitcoin Price Analysis: This chart pattern could help you determine the future path of BTC

  • BTC/USD is trading 0.55% higher as the crypto market consolidates.
  • There is now a chart pattern emerging on the hourly chart.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart

Bitcoin has now consolidated above the 5K level after a bounce off recent lows. This is typical after any massive fall and traders must be careful that this move higher could be a dead cat bounce. If this is the case the base low is now the key support zone on the chart and must be watched. On the higher timeframes the BTC/USD pair is still in a strong downtrend so buyers need to be careful.

Looking closer at the chart now, a triangle formation has now been established. Soon price will either breakout or meet the apex. A break in either direction could indicate the price may hit the red target zones. On the topside, 6K is the resistance zone and on the downside 3,858.00 is the support. 

Bitcoin Price Analysis

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 5337.8
Today Daily Change 6.61
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 5331.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7563.09
Daily SMA50 8844.94
Daily SMA100 8295.89
Daily SMA200 8518.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5566.18
Previous Daily Low 4936.46
Previous Weekly High 8899.6
Previous Weekly Low 3886.49
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 5325.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 5177.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 4989.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 4648.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 4359.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 5619.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 5907.66
Daily Pivot Point R3 6249.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

