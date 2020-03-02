  • Bitcoin trades well at the start of the week as general cryptocurrency sentiment improves.
  • BTC/USD trades 4.13% higher and the bears might come in at the 9K level.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Now the price has broken out of the short term trendline, the resistance zone is up next.

The red 9K resistance line has been significant in the past and it could be again.

Very close to that level is the 38.2% Fibonacci level which also is respected in the crypto world.

Above this on the daily chart, 9,512.00 is a technically more important zone.

In the middle 9,130.00 is also an interesting zone.

Bitcoin

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8902.85
Today Daily Change 377.09
Today Daily Change % 4.42
Today daily open 8525.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9589.96
Daily SMA50 9266.43
Daily SMA100 8308.58
Daily SMA200 8768.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8752.69
Previous Daily Low 8405.51
Previous Weekly High 10027.5
Previous Weekly Low 8431.17
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8620.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8538.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 8369.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 8214.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 8022.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 8717.12
Daily Pivot Point R2 8908.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 9064.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls flex muscles climbing above $8,600

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls flex muscles climbing above $8,600

Bitcoin price has pushed for recovery on Monday during both the Asian and European sessions. However, an intraday high formed at $8,695 has left the resistance at $8,700 tested but not broken. 

Crypto market overview: Bitcoin bulls aim at $8,800, altcoins switch on recovery mode

Crypto market overview: Bitcoin bulls aim at $8,800, altcoins switch on recovery mode

The cryptocurrency market has resumed the upside with Bitcoin and all major altcoins moving close to short-term resistance levels. The market is flashing green colors, though the upside momentum has yet to be confirmed. 

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above DMA100, still below $0.2400

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD moves above DMA100, still below $0.2400

Ripple is creating new functionality that will allow users to issue asset-backed tokens on XRP Ledger, according to the Chief Technical Officer David Schwartz.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls face a brick wall on approach to $232.00

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls face a brick wall on approach to $232.00

An aggregate trading volume registered on the Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEX) hit the highest monthly figure on record in February 2020, according to the statistics provided by Dune Analytics.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

