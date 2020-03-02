Bitcoin trades well at the start of the week as general cryptocurrency sentiment improves.

BTC/USD trades 4.13% higher and the bears might come in at the 9K level.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Now the price has broken out of the short term trendline, the resistance zone is up next.

The red 9K resistance line has been significant in the past and it could be again.

Very close to that level is the 38.2% Fibonacci level which also is respected in the crypto world.

Above this on the daily chart, 9,512.00 is a technically more important zone.

In the middle 9,130.00 is also an interesting zone.

Additional Levels