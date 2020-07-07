Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls testing critical monthly resistance structure

The bulls are taking on the bears at a critical juncture on the charts.
The price has spiked in Asia, printing a fresh high in an ascending channel along the trendline support.
However, there is a lack of conviction until bulls get over the line.
The following is a top-down analysis to demonstrate the market structure from a monthly to an hourly basis.
Monthly chart, double top
Breakout point
61.8% Fibonacci retracement is a strong support structure
Hourly structures
It can go either way at this juncture
