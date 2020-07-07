Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls testing critical monthly resistance structure

The bulls are taking on the bears at a critical juncture on the charts.

The price has spiked in Asia, printing a fresh high in an ascending channel along the trendline support.

However, there is a lack of conviction until bulls get over the line.

The following is a top-down analysis to demonstrate the market structure from a monthly to an hourly basis.

Monthly chart, double top

Breakout point

61.8% Fibonacci retracement is a strong support structure

Hourly structures

It can go either way at this juncture