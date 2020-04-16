Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD toughest hurdles lie at $6,703 and $6,816 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin price bulls are focused on closing the week above $7,000 but can they deal with the resistance at $6,703 and $6,816?
- The zone between $6,500-$6,600 comes out the strongest buyer congestion zone amid increasing selling activities.
The cryptocurrency market space is starting to turn bullish in the course of the European session after the bears dominated the Asian session. The drab action follows a recovery from the week’s low at $6,466 (also intraday low). The fall to this level occurred after buyers failed to sustain gains above $6,900 let alone break the critical resistance at $7,000.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin price is trading at $6,676 after adjusting upwards from the opening value of $6,621. The prevailing trend is bullish but the low volatility means that investors should not anticipate rapid price movements to the north.
Looking at the 1-hour chart, Bitcoin has tested the region between $6,500 and $6,500 twice in this week. In other words, this is Bitcoin’s current key support area and a possible buy zone in anticipation for gains towards $7,000. A break above $76,700 could easily allow extended bullish action targeting $7,000. However, buyers must be ready to battle several resistance levels at the descending trendline, the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA.
Bitcoin confluence key resistance and support levels
Resistance one: $6,703 – This is the strongest resistance according to the confluence detector. The zone is highlighted by the Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve, the SMA 50 15-mins, the previous high 4-hour and the 23.6% Fibo level one-day among others.
Resistance two: $6,816 – Is the second resistance zone and home to the SMA ten 4-hour, the BB 4-hour middle curve, the SMA 200 15-mins, and the Fibo 61.8% one-day.
Resistance three: $7,003 – A break above $7,000 must be strong enough to rise above this zone to ensure that a reversal is kept at bay. Calling this zone home is the SMA 200 1-hour. SMA 50 4-hour and the 61.8% one-week.
Support one: $6,591 – Bitcoin initial support as highlighted by the BB 1-hour lower curve.
Support two: $6,516 – This is the strongest support zone as shown by the pivot point one-day support two.
Support three: $6,404 – Hosts the pivot point one-day support two and the SMA 200 4-hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin on the verge of bearish breakthrough
BTC/USD is hovering at $6,640. The coin has been mostly range-bound since the beginning of the day, though it has lost nearly 4% of its value in the recent 24 hours.
TRX/USD bulls must defend ascending channel support at all costs
The Tron community is gradually getting accustomed to drab price actions following the massive in March following the Coronavirus triggered selloff in both the cryptocurrency market and the traditional markets such as stocks and commodities.
Ethereum co-founder criticizes the idea of crypto mining via mobile phones
The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, spoke against the idea of cryptocurrency mining via mobile phones. In a recent tweet, he said that mining on mobile phones “is a fool’s game.” It appears that he was referring to ...
BCH/USD fails to hold ascending channel support, spirals towards $200
Bitcoin Cash is trading in the red on Thursday after the channel support I discussed on Wednesday gave in to the selling pressure. The tentative support at $220 was also overwhelmed with the sellers ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.