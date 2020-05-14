- Bitcoin price is drawing closer to $9,500 after breaking above the resistance at $9,000.
- BTC/USD must break the resistance at $9,384 for a smoother ride to $9,500; all eyes are still glued to $10,000.
Bitcoin price soared above $9,000 for the second time since the crash to $8,100 over the weekend. The first time Bitcoin broke above this resistance, it failed to clear the selling pressure at $9,200 and eventually refreshed the levels in the $8,000’s range. Meanwhile, BTC/USD is not only trading above $$9,000 but also sitting comfortably above $9,300. The bulls’ idea was to overcome the resistance at $9,500 and move towards $10,000. However, the seller congestion at $9,400 still stands in the way.
According to the confluence detector tool, the price action above $9,000 has put the strong resistances into the rearview. At the momentum, buyers are battling a minor hurdle at $9,384 as highlighted by the previous high 1-hour, the previous high 15-minutes and the Bollinger Band 15-minutes upper curve. Towards $10,000, price action will face resistance at $9,578; a region that is home to the pivot point one-day resistance one and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
On the downside, the former resistance at $9,287 is now functioning as the short term support. The Bollinger Band 4-hour upper, SMA 50 15-minutes, previous low one-hour and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day meet in this zone. The significant support lies with $9,190 as highlighted by the Bollinger Band one-hour middle, the 200 SMA 1-hour and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level
Bitcoin has been performing relatively less than the S&P500 since the end of 2017 – historic highs of the BTC/USD pair – but that has changed in the last few sessions.
Bitcoin recovers weekly losses, aims at $10,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,530, having gained over 6% in the recent 24 hours. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $9,260, however, the short-term trend remains bullish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD vulnerable to massive longs liquidations
Rumors about the upcoming launch of the long-awaited Ethereum update caused a strong growth of ETH long positions. The trend has gone parabolic and reached unsustainable levels.
BCH/USD trading between the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA
Bitcoin Cash is battling with selling pressure as the European session commences. From an opening session of $239, BCH only managed to hit intraday highs of $241. The crypto is valued at $238 amid a growing bearish grip.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large
Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.