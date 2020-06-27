- Bitcoin steadies above $9,000 following a four-day slump.
- Near-term bearish outlook remains intact with RSI staying below 50.
After gaining more than 4% and closing in on $10,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) lost its traction and closed the last four trading days in the negative territory. The pair lost nearly 6% during that period but seems to have found near $9,000. As of writing, Bitcoin was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at $9,150.
Technical outlook
Bitcoin closed the third straight day below both the 20-day and the 50-day SMAs on Friday, suggesting that sellers remain in control of the price action. Additionally, the Relative Strength Indicator on the daily chart dropped below 50 to confirm the near-term bearish outlook.
On the downside, $9,000 area (psychological level/Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of March-June rally) aligns as a critical support level ahead of $8,600 (static level) and $8,400 (100-day SMA).
Resistances could be seen at $9,400 (20-day SMA/50-day SMA), $,9,780 (June 22 high) and $10,000 (psychological level).
Additional technical levels to watch for
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9161.59
|Today Daily Change
|6.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|9155.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9473.41
|Daily SMA50
|9422.93
|Daily SMA100
|8340.89
|Daily SMA200
|8308.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9289.32
|Previous Daily Low
|9028.54
|Previous Weekly High
|9786.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|8988.56
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9128.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9189.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9026.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8896.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8765.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9286.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9418.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9547.58
