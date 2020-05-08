Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD retreats from $10,000 after a brief flirtation

- The overall market sentiment remains bullish as investors consolidate their positions pre-halving.
- The RSI indicator has gone up further in the overbought zone and is hovering around 78.05.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD fell down from $10,000 to $9,910 in the early hours of Friday as the bears stepped in to correct the price following a heavily bullish Thursday. This Thursday, the price jumped from $9,158.30 to $10,000 as the bulls continued to consolidate their positions pre-halving and crept above the 20-day Bollinger Band. The RSI indicator is trending around 78 within the overbought zone suggesting that the price is currently overvalued and a short-term bearish correction is expected. The MACD indicates increasing bullish market momentum.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9924.01
|Today Daily Change
|-78.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|10002.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|8112.11
|Daily SMA50
|7258.84
|Daily SMA100
|8012.04
|Daily SMA200
|7999.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10074.48
|Previous Daily Low
|9032.48
|Previous Weekly High
|9476.83
|Previous Weekly Low
|7491.5
|Previous Monthly High
|9476.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|6156.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9676.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9430.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9331.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8661.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8289.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10373.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10745.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11415.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
