Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD rejuvenated bears set eyes on $6,400

- Bitcoin bears target $6,400 amid increasing selling activity.
- The bulls are banking on $6,800 support to hold marking a credible recovery stepping stone.
Bitcoin has since Friday last week led the marker in a gain-shuttering exercise. The bubble that investors believed in, that Bitcoin will stay above $8,000 burst and this time, the fall has been massive. The previous support at $7,300 failed to hold leaving $7,000 vulnerable to losses. Bitcoin explored levels below $7,000 over the weekend session to the extent of forming a low at $6,787.
The recovery staged above $7,000 was more of a reflex reaction to extreme losses. However, $7,500 remained unconquered. Moreover, BTC is back to trading below $7,000 amid a developing bearish momentum.
If the support at $6,800 fails to hold, Bitcoin could plunge lower to $6,400 (a key support during 2018’s downtrend). The gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA continues to increase which suggests a tighter bearish grip. The RSI is stuck in the red (oversold region) and signals that Bitcoin declines are still unstoppable.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD rejuvenated bears set eyes on $6,400
Bitcoin has since Friday last week led the marker in a gain-shuttering exercise. The bubble that investors believed in, that Bitcoin will stay above $8,000 burst and this time, the fall has been massive.
Ethereum price update: ETH/USD $100 beckons of bulls fails to defend $130
Ethereum reacted in tandem with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Friday. The pressure on key support areas stayed intact over the weekend. There was an attempted ...
Bitcoin Cash price prediction: 61.8% Fib is the level to beat for the bulls
The recovery from seven-month lows of 195.13 lost legs on Saturday near 218.50, as Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD), currently trades around the 210 level amid a lack of the weekend love this Sunday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: A sea of red into weekly opening?
The world’s no. 1 digital coin, Bitcoin, is seen resuming its recent bearish momentum, as we head towards the weekly closing. However, the second most traded cryptocurrency,
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.