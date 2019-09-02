Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD recovery stalls under $10,000

- Mundane trading clouded Bitcoin trading with low activity experienced macros the weekend session.
- Bitcoin buyers have the upper supported by slightly better technical levels.
The cryptocurrency market remained largely depressed across the weekend session. Mundane trading clouded Bitcoin trading with low activity experienced for all major cryptos. BTC, for example, managed to stay above the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour but failed to sustain growth above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $10,283.66 and a swing low of $9,770.57.
A weekend high formed at $9,840.64 allowing for an ongoing retracement. At press time, BTC/USD is dancing at $9,774 while supported by slightly improving technical levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inside holding ground at 70, although a retreat occurred on hitting 77.50.
On the other hand, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is sitting comfortably within the positive region. A positive divergence suggests that the buyers have control at the moment. However, it is important that Bitcoin stays above $9,700 to give room for the bulls to focus on $10,000. On the downside, other support areas include $9,600, $9,400 and $9,300.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD knocks at $9,600 - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin trying to clear $9,600 handle amid growing volatility. The first digital coin has been range-bound since Friday, Aug 30, the situation may change drastically after the global financial markets open on Monday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD stays in a range after recovery attempt
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $64.51. The coin bottomed at $62.37 on Saturday and managed to settle above $64.00 handle. This development has improved the short-technocal picture.
Cryptocurrency market lulls traders into complacency
Bitcoin and all major altcoins have stayed unchanged for the most part of the weekend. Low trading activity amid decreasing volatility has left the market locked in a narrow range, the situation may change ahead of the global markets opening.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD bulls try to break above the downward trending line
BCH/USD has had a bullish start to Saturday following four straight bearish days. BCH/USD has gone up from $278.65 to $279.75 in the early hours of Saturday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.