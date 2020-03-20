- Bitcoin price recovery hits a dead end at $6,400 but $6,000 comes out as a strong support area.
- Technical levels align positively in the favor of a short term sideways action in preparation for a run-up to $7,000.
Spot rate: $6,227
Relative change: +44
Percentage change: 0.76%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Low
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price recovery above $6,000 stalled at $6,400. Retreat from the weekly high has found support above $6,000. Buyers are in the driver seat in spite of the bearish correction. However, if the resistance at $6,400 is not cleared soon, selling activity could grip BTC/USD pushing it towards the resistance turned support at $5,500 and the key support at $5,000.
Consequently, a pennant pattern suggests that Bitcoin is not yet safe from potential losses. The pattern’s resistance has to come down for gains towards $7,000 to materialized. However, if the pennant support is shattered, Bitcoin price could spiral under $5,000.
BTC/USD 2-hour chart
Bitcoin price short term analysis epitomizes a digital asset with the strength to sustain a steady uptrend. Besides $6,000 standing out as a critical support area, the moving averages; 50 SMA and the 100 SMA are in line to offer more support. The RSI is horizontal at 70 which means that there still room for growth. A bearish session displayed by Elliot Wave Oscillator could soon give way to a bullish session as long as the price stays above $6,200 (immediate support area).
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6226.23
|Today Daily Change
|41.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|6184.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7266.96
|Daily SMA50
|8703.21
|Daily SMA100
|8266.3
|Daily SMA200
|8480.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6432.65
|Previous Daily Low
|5265.4
|Previous Weekly High
|8899.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|3886.49
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|5986.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|5711.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5489.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4793.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4322.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6656.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7128.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7823.75
