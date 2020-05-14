- Bitcoin's recovery is gaining traction on Thursday.
- The psychological target of $10,00 is within reach.
Bitcoin price has gained over 6% on a day-to-day basis and 4% since the start of Thursday. The first digital coin hit the intraday high of $9,944 and retreated t0 $9,720 by the time of writing. The further recovery is capped psychological $10,000, which is still a hard nut to crack for Bitcoin bulls. This barrier prevents BTC from moving towards $10 500. Once it is cleared, the recovery may start snowballing.
While the short-term momentum remains bullish, the RSI on the intraday charts has shown signs of reversal, which means, the coin may stay range-bound in the nearest future.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Let’s have a closer look at support and resistance levels clustered around the current price.
Resistance levels
$9,800 – the highest level of the previous hour, the upper line of the 15-min Bollinger Band, Povit Point 1-day Resistance 2
$10,000 – psychological level, Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1
$10,500 – Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
Support levels
$9,500 –38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band
$9,200 –1-hour SMA200, 4-hour SMA50, daily SMA10
$9,100 – SMA100 on 1-hour and 4-hour charts, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
