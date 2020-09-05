- Bitcoin's Fear and Greed Index shows that the market is getting nervous.
- BTC/USD has not reached the bottom yea s the technical indicators send bearish signals.
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,380 after a short-lived dip below 10,000 on Friday, September 4. The first digital currency has gained nearly 2% of its value in the last 24 hours and has stayed unchanged since the start of the day. Bitcoin's market share improved slightly to 56.7% form 56.3% on Friday.
Speculators are scared
The fear and greed index reflects the growing anxiety among traders. The index that analyzes the market's current sentiment has switched from the extreme greed to fear in a matter of days as Bitcoin's price collapsed from $12,000 on Tuesday, September 1 to as low as $9,900 on Friday, September 4.
The cryptocurrency market is the best example of herd behavior as people usually become greedy and tend to buy more when prices are rising. They become fearful when the market is flashing red. Extreme greed signals that the market is ready for a downside correction, while the extreme fear is often interpreted as a buying opportunity.
At the time of writing, the Fear and Greed Index sits at 41, which means that traders are getting nervous, though they are still far from panic, which means the price has room for further correction.
BTC/USD: The technical picture
From the technical point of view, BTC/USD broke below the daily SMA50 and the upside trend line from the March 13 low of $3,886. This bearish signal implies that the price may continue moving down to at least $9,000. This psychological barrier has the potential to slow down the bears as it is reinforced by the daily SMA200 that has supported the price since the end of April.
Meanwhile, a sustainable move above the broken trend line locate don approach to $11,000 will negate the bearish scenario and allow for an extended recovery towards $12,000.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin seems poised to fill CME gap at $9,600, but how likely would it be?
The flagship cryptocurrency has been on a downward spiral for a couple of days now. The declines commenced just after BTC failed to hold above $12,000 following a breakout earlier this week.
ETH contract calls on steroids, price may follow the lead
Ethereum's collapse gathered pace after the price broke below the critical support level of $400. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $388.79, down nearly 11% from this time on Thursday.
TRX/USD continues surging, but different technical metrics spell trouble
TRON's TRX has been one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 recently. The coin has gained over 15% on a day-to-day basis and over 80% on a weekly basis.
XRP/USD is not out of woods as long as it stays below $0.31
Ripple's XRP regained ground after a severe sell-off to $0.2400 during early Asian hours on Friday. Currently, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2640, having gained over 7% since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.