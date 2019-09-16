Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD locked in a tight range

- Bitcoin lags behind the altcoin recovery led by Ethereum.
- Technical indicators point towards sideways trading between $10,400 and $10,200.
Bitcoin price is hovering above $10,300 following a weekend of low trading activity. However, its altcoin peers are performing relatively better led by Ethereum. The entire market is painted green on Monday with most assets posting gains between 0.3-3% on the day.
Bitcoin commenced the new week’s trading at $10,306.56 before correcting to $10,376.76. The opening price happens to be acting as the intraday low. At the time of press, Bitcoin is trading at $120,334 after a subtle 0.3% increase in value. The price is sitting above the simple moving averages where the 50 SMA is offering support at $10,292 and the 100 SMA will provide support at $10,246.
Also offering support is the confluence formed by the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart and the Bollinger band four-hour lower curve. An ascending trendline would be of importance in the near future. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) horizontal trend suggests that the current sideways trading would last longer. Bitcoin is strongly supported at $10,200 while $10,400 strongly limits upward movements.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD locked in a tight range
Bitcoin price is hovering above $10,300 following a weekend of low trading activity. However, its altcoin peers are performing relatively better led by Ethereum. The entire market is painted green on Monday with most assets posting gains between 0.3-3% on the day.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD leads the altcoin park in breaking away from Bitcoin
Ethereum price action over the weekend came as both a surprise and a welcomed move. Last week we discussed that investors were likely to start getting worried if Ethereum failed to correct the downtrend as soon as possible.
CME’s BTC Index Provider CF Benchmarks Wins EU License
CF Benchmarks, CME Group’s BTC index provider, received a benchmark license under the European Benchmarks Regulation (EU BMR). On Sept. 13, CF Benchmarks’ official Twitter account announced that the firm received its license from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Bobby Lee returns with new Bitcoin wallets and a $200,000 per Bitcoin prediction
China’s first Bitcoin exchange BTCC founder Bobby Lee has been missing from the cryptocurrency space for a while. However, he is now making a comeback with a new startup called Ballet. The startup is focused on bringing to the industry a new set of Bitcoin wallets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Rangebound trading and September blues come upon the crypto market
Bitcoin finishes the week with marginal losses. The first digital currency recovered from the recent low of $9,886 but stayed in the red zone as of the end of the week.