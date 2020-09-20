Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD erases Saturday's gains, returns to $11,000 area

- Bitcoin rose to its highest level since early September on Saturday.
- Bitcoin lost its traction before testing key Fibo level near $11,200.
- $10,800 aligs as the immediate support if downward correction continues.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at $11,800 on Saturday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 1% on a daily basis at $10.970.
Bitcoin technical outlook
A tough resistance seems to have formed at $11,200 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of July 21-August 18 uptrend). If Bitcoin manages to climb above that level and make a daily closing there, it could target $11,700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) ahead $12,000 (psychological level). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart retreated to 50 area, suggesting that buyers are struggling to take control of the price action.
On the downside, the downward correction could extend to $10,800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Below that level, $10,400 (100-day SMA/Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) is the last line of defense ahead of $10,000 (psychological level).
Bitcoin chart (daily)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.
Maker Price Analysis: MKR whales could be getting ready to dump again at $470
Maker has been one of the most affected coins after the last crypto crash, losing around 50% of its value in practically one month. MKR is currently ranked 37th with a market capitalization of $500 million.
Kyber Network Price Prediction: KNC could be on the verge of a 50% correction
Kyber Network was trading as high as $2.04 on August 14 but plummeted to $1.04 just 22 days later, a 48% loss that clearly shows bears are in full control in the short and mid-terms.
Aave Price Analysis: LEND bulls will have to fight for $0.65 to regain control
Aave's LEND is the 29th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $751 million and an average daily trading volume of $167 million. The token is most actively traded on Binance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.