Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD closing in on the big $10,000 mark

- Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 0.10% in the second half of the session.
- BTC/USD bulls have been more or less rallying for eight weeks, moving from $6500.
- The psychological $10,000 mark is very much within reaching distance.
BTC/USD weekly chart
The price is heading for a consecutive week in the green, following the price smashing two critical barriers; $9000 and $9500.
BTC/USD daily chart
There is some resistance around the high area of October at the $9700-9950 range. If broken down can provide a fast move into $10,500 territory.
Spot rate: 9762.10
Relative change: +0.10%
High: 9875.44
Low: 9714.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin boosted on “Crypto Mom” comments, $10,000 still intact
Bitcoin has settled above $9,700 during early Asian hours on Friday. The first digital asset has gained 1.5% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
TRX/USD on the verge of strong growth as $0.0230 is broken
Tron, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.5 billion, has gained over 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.02320 at the time of writing.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD hist new high of 2020, SMA200 weekly in sight
Ethereum (ETH) tested new of $223.39 during earlu European hours and retreated to $221.8 by press time. The coin has gained over 5% and 4% since the beginning of Thursday.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD on the verge of crossing $75
LTC/USD is trending in an upward channel pattern after it charted three straight bullish days. During this period, LTC/USD went up from $67.89 to $74.22 and is on the verge of crossing above $75 for the first time since 21st September 2019.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.