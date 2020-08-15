Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD closes in on $12,000 after Friday's consolidation

Bitcoin is posting modest daily gains on Saturday.

A weekly close above $12,000 could open the door for further gains.

Daily RSI stays a little below the overbought area.

After climbing above $12,000 for the first time in nearly a year, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) formed a consolidation channel and has been fluctuating in that channel for the past two weeks. Following a drop to the lower range of that channel near $11,000, BTC/USD staged a rebound and is now, once again, approaching $12,000. As of writing, Bitcoin was up 1.35% on a daily basis at $11,940.

BTC/USD technical outlook

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index is staying within a touching distance of 70, suggesting that the pair is likely to become overbought when it reaches the 12-month high it set at $12,112 on August 2nd. However, if Bitcoin closes the week above $12,000, buyers could look to remain in control of the price action even if the pair stages a technical correction.

Above $12,100, $12,325 (August 6, 2019, high) aligns as the initial resistance ahead of $13,195 (July 10, 2019, high). On the downside, $11,500 (20-day SMA) is the first support before $11,000 (lower limit of two-week-old range, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of July 24 - August 2 rally).

Additional levels to watch for

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 11901.43 Today Daily Change 123.19 Today Daily Change % 1.05 Today daily open 11778.24 Trends Daily SMA20 11392.45 Daily SMA50 10109.71 Daily SMA100 9774.8 Daily SMA200 8890.4 Levels Previous Daily High 11863.17 Previous Daily Low 11654.35 Previous Weekly High 12083.95 Previous Weekly Low 11125.12 Previous Monthly High 11457.43 Previous Monthly Low 8907.52 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 11734.12 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11783.4 Daily Pivot Point S1 11667.34 Daily Pivot Point S2 11556.44 Daily Pivot Point S3 11458.52 Daily Pivot Point R1 11876.16 Daily Pivot Point R2 11974.07 Daily Pivot Point R3 12084.97

BTC/USD daily chart