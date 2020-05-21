Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls stage a comeback as confluence detector shows lack of strong resistance levels

- BTC/USD has strong support at $9,525 to hold the price up.
- Daily confluence detector shows lack of strong resistance till $10,795.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
The price went up from $9,512.10 to $9,543 so far this Thursday. There are no strong resistance levels, but immediate support lies at $9,525. This level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, Previous Month high, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
