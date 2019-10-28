- $10,000 bound Bitcoin resumes the uptrend after testing $9,000.
- Technical indicators noticeably show a prevailing strong bullish grip.
Bitcoin is a beast of the cryptocurrency market or should I refer to it as the boss? The granddaddy of the market leaves no stone untoned in its majestic moves. Bitcoin sometimes owes no one an explanation for the moves it makes. With this, I am referring to the 25% gain in less than three days.
Prior to the jaw-dropping upward correction, BTC/USD was struggling to push for recovery after declines tested $7,300. Analysts and enthusiasts remained bearish where most of them predicted a further fall to $6,400 or even $6,000. However, as mentioned Bitcoin disapproved of them in a massive way by rising to $10,484 on Saturday.
The price made another quick return to $9,000 but an ongoing correction is bound for $10,000. BTC is teetering at $9,712 with the downside trying to hold above the ascending trendline. The price is also above the Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). The 50 SMA on the one-hour chart is holding ground at $9,416 while the 100 SMA is position at $8,563.
The gap between the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA continues to widen as an indication of the strong bullish control. Other Indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear show that the trend is in favor of the bulls.
BTC/USD 60’ chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
