Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD averts Coronavirus hostility, focuses on $7,000 psychological level

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price bulls are focused on clearing the resistance at $7,000 to pave the way for more bullish action eyeing $8,000.
  • The positive technical picture continues to ignore the formation of a bearish flag pattern.

Spot rate: $6,486

Relative change: -10

Percentage change: -0.15%

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Shrinking

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD price chart

Bitcoin price remains bullish above $6,400 (immediate support area). The selling pressure at $6,600 is lagging the bullish action targeting $7,000. However, the RSI is pointing sharply upwards as a signal for a stronger bullish momentum.

The formation a bearish flag pattern, however, threatens to erase most of the progress that has been made since Friday. On the other hand, if the technical picture remains intact, there is a big chance that bullish action would continue above $7,000.

BTC/USD 2-hour chart

BTC/USD price chart

Bitcoin price settles above the moving averages whereby the 50 SMA is in line to offer support at $6,240 and the 100 SMA at $5,814. An ascending trendline will also function as a credible support line in addition to the buyer congestion at $6,000 and $5,500.

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6459.87
Today Daily Change -35.14
Today Daily Change % -0.54
Today daily open 6495.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6766.59
Daily SMA50 8446.8
Daily SMA100 8226.42
Daily SMA200 8407.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6630.29
Previous Daily Low 5683.95
Previous Weekly High 6951.22
Previous Weekly Low 4437.02
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6268.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6045.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 5909.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 5323.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 4962.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 6855.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 7216.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 7801.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

