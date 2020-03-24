- Bitcoin price bulls are focused on clearing the resistance at $7,000 to pave the way for more bullish action eyeing $8,000.
- The positive technical picture continues to ignore the formation of a bearish flag pattern.
Spot rate: $6,486
Relative change: -10
Percentage change: -0.15%
Trend: Bullish
Volatility: Shrinking
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin price remains bullish above $6,400 (immediate support area). The selling pressure at $6,600 is lagging the bullish action targeting $7,000. However, the RSI is pointing sharply upwards as a signal for a stronger bullish momentum.
The formation a bearish flag pattern, however, threatens to erase most of the progress that has been made since Friday. On the other hand, if the technical picture remains intact, there is a big chance that bullish action would continue above $7,000.
BTC/USD 2-hour chart
Bitcoin price settles above the moving averages whereby the 50 SMA is in line to offer support at $6,240 and the 100 SMA at $5,814. An ascending trendline will also function as a credible support line in addition to the buyer congestion at $6,000 and $5,500.
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6459.87
|Today Daily Change
|-35.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|6495.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6766.59
|Daily SMA50
|8446.8
|Daily SMA100
|8226.42
|Daily SMA200
|8407.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6630.29
|Previous Daily Low
|5683.95
|Previous Weekly High
|6951.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|4437.02
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6268.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6045.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5909.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|5323.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4962.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6855.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7216.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7801.9
XRP/USD bulls rallied together and picked the price up from $0.1477 to $0.1588. In the process, they managed to negate the losses of Monday wherein the asset fell from $0.1582 to $0.1477.
