Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC sellers continue to lurk above $9100 on the road to recovery

- Bitcoin fails to sustain the rebound above 9100.
- The No.1 coin looks supported around 9075 levels.
- 9140 is the level to beat for the bulls on Monday.
Unusual bouts of volatility were seen over the weekend that drowned Bitcoin (BTC/USD) as low as 8907.51 in the overnight trades. Although the bulls were quick to stage a solid comeback, as the No. 1 coin briefly regained the 9100 barrier in early Asia this Monday.
Despite the latest leg higher, the price failed to resist above the latter, as sellers returned amid a generalized weak sentiment across the crypto space. At the press time, the crypto asset posts small gains to trade around 9080.
Technical Overview
BTC/USD: Hourly chart
On the hourly chart, the price continues to remain capped below the horizontal trendline resistance at 9140 while the immediate downside is limited by the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at 9048.70.
The 200-HMA capped the overnight rally near 9115, as the price slips back below the 100-HMA at 9100.
However, the horizontal 50-HMA at 9078 offers some temporary support to the bulls.
All in all, Bitcoin is likely to extend its range play heading into Europe, with a break above the 9140 level critical to reviving the bullish momentum.
BTC/USD: Additional levels to watch
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9091.09
|Today Daily Change
|16.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|9076.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9267.43
|Daily SMA50
|9398.35
|Daily SMA100
|8586.42
|Daily SMA200
|8399.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9145.3
|Previous Daily Low
|8907.51
|Previous Weekly High
|9298.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|8933.95
|Previous Monthly High
|10404.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|8823.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8998.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9054.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8940.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8805.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8702.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9178.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9280.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9416.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sellers continue to lurk above $9100 on the road to recovery
Unusual bouts of volatility were seen over the weekend that drowned Bitcoin (BTC/USD) as low as 8907.51 in the overnight trades. Although the bulls were quick to stage a solid comeback, as the No. 1 coin briefly regained the 9100 barrier in early Asia this Monday.
Bitcoin Cash: Downside appears compelling amid bearish technical set up
BCH/USD is seeing aggressive selling over the last hour, after having witnessed a volatile session late Saturday. The coin is teasing an ascending triangle on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI has pierced 50.00 from above, more losses likely?
XRP/USD remains bearish while below 21-DMA
Ripple’s range trade extends into the seventh day on Saturday. The coin looks promising but above the 21-DMA barrier. RSI on the daily chart holds in the bearish territory. US traders are away, celebrating the Independence Day long weekend.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Crypto bears return starting out a fresh week
Bears are back amid a fresh selling wave across the crypto board. Bitcoin eyes Thursday’s low amid lack of healthy supports. Ethereum breaches key support, paving way for extra declines. Ripple is ranging in a tight band around 0.1770 so far this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.