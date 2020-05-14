  • Bitcoin is trading over 3% higher but cannot test 10K.
  • The medium-term trend is still up but a break of the 8100.00 level could change that.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin fell just short of hitting 10K on Thursday. It seems that the bulls just ran out of steam ahead of the psychological level. Looking at the long term trend on the chart the price will still need to break 10522.51 to make the pattern of lower highs become obsolete. 

Looking closer at the technicals, the relative strength index indicator has pulled away from its recent peak. Now there is some room for a move to the upside again on the indicator. The price is still holding above the moving averages. 

The key zone still remains to the high on the chart of 13868.34. Any break of the red resistance line could be a great indication that the price might reach there. The 62.8 Fibonacci extension level still looks hard to beat so over the next few sessions lets see if the bulls can gather enough momentum.

Bitcoin missed 10K

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9651.04
Today Daily Change 332.83
Today Daily Change % 3.57
Today daily open 9318.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8715.76
Daily SMA50 7601.18
Daily SMA100 7998.97
Daily SMA200 8034.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9414.38
Previous Daily Low 8806.9
Previous Weekly High 10074.48
Previous Weekly Low 8535.49
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9182.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9038.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 8945.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 8572.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 8337.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 9552.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 9787.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 10160.23

 

 

Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door

Yesterday, the Bitcoin attempted again to overcome the resistance in its market dominance chart and fails. Yesterday's technical indicators point out that the bullish move has run out of steam.

XRP/USD Braces For Consolidation at $0.20 as XRP adoption escalates

Cryptocurrencies across the board are dealing with increased selling activities. May was one of the most anticipated months of 2020 due to Bitcoin halving. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD flat out at $200 after rejection from 100 SMA

Ethereum price is pivotal $200 level after soaring to highs above $205. The bullish momentum which was triggered by Bitcoin’s surge towards $10,000 hit a wall at the 100 SMA in the 4-hour range. 

LTC/USD attempts to escape bearish pennant pattern squashed once again

Litecoin like many other cryptocurrencies is dealing with an increase in selling activity on Friday. The Asian session has been characterized by retreats from the intraday high. For instance, Litecoin is trading at ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.

