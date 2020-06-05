  • Bitcoin has struggled to gain any real momentum in the session.
  • Although the trend is still moving higher 10K still seems to be the sticking point.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin struggles to find any momentum on Friday as it languishes under the 10K zone unable to mount an attack on the psychological zone, for now. On the technical front, the price is still in an uptrend but the wave high of 10428.00 will need to be broken for the trend to continue.

The indicators are slightly mixed, On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index is making lower high waves while the price makes higher highs. This is called bearish divergence and can indicate that the bulls are running out of steam. The MACD is turning positive as the histogram breaks into the green and the signal lines are still above the mid-zone. 

Lastly, another positive sign is the fact that the price is trading above the 55 and 200 moving averages. There was a bullish cross on 13th May and the market still seems to be respecting the move higher. But the bulls will need to take out 10428.00 for the trend to continue in the right direction.

Bitcoin stalls before 10k

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9717.83
Today Daily Change -72.46
Today Daily Change % -0.74
Today daily open 9790.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9424.93
Daily SMA50 8775.58
Daily SMA100 7907.87
Daily SMA200 8087.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9887.21
Previous Daily Low 9447.49
Previous Weekly High 9614.06
Previous Weekly Low 8637.26
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9719.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9615.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 9529.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 9268.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 9089.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 9969.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 10148.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 10408.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

