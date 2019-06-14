Bitcoin-powered mobile refill service Bitrefill expands reach outside the U.S. and Europe

The firm provides mobile service top-ups in Bitcoin (BTC).

Crypto media outlet The Block recently reported that Bitrefill, a Sweden-based crypto-powered mobile refill service, has terminated a seed round of $2 million to expand its services. The firm provides mobile service top-ups in Bitcoin (BTC). Bitrefill is also preparing to launch new products as well as expand its reach outside the U.S. and Europe.

In March 2019, Bitrefill users were able to make reservations on popular accommodation booking service Airbnb by making payments with Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Dash (DASH).

The firm also launched an innovative service in April where it facilitated payment process channels on the Lightning Network — a payment protocol operating as a second layer bitcoin blockchain. Thor Turbo, a new tool, aims at increasing the transaction speed on the Lightning Network.