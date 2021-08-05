Initial support is seen at $36,000, which is near the 100-period moving average on the four-hour chart. Buyers will likely defend support above $30,000 as bitcoin (BTC, -3.31%) remains in a consolidation phase.

Bitcoin (BTC) sellers returned during Asia hours given strong resistance near the $40,000 level. The cryptocurrency was trading around $38,000 at press time and is down 5% over the past week. Initial support is seen around $34,000 and $36,000, which could stabilize the pullback.

