TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Bitcoin open interest dives, but bottom could see ‘renewed bullish trend’

Bitcoin open interest dives, but bottom could see ‘renewed bullish trend’
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Bitcoin open interest has dropped off as the cryptocurrency’s price has slid over the past month, which an analyst argues could see Bitcoin hit a bottom and spark a “renewed bullish trend.”

Open interest in terms of Bitcoin has seen its “sharpest 30-day drop of the cycle” at around 1.3 million BTC, currently worth $114 billion with Bitcoin trading at $87,500, analyst “Darkfost” posted to CryptoQuant on Sunday.

The cascading price of BTC over the past few weeks “continues to trigger liquidations,” pushing traders to double down or readjust their strategies. However, it now appears investors are halting futures trading to “reduce risk exposure.

Historically, these cleansing phases have often been essential to forming a solid bottom and setting the stage for a renewed bullish trend. Deleveraging, forced closures of overly optimistic positions and a gradual decline in speculative exposure help rebalance the market.

Darkfost noted that the last time Bitcoin open interest fell so quickly over 30 days “was during the 2022 bear market, which highlights how significant the current cleanup really is.”

Chart
Open Interest 30 day change. Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin has declined by 20% over the past month and has seen a decline of over 30% since hitting a peak of over $126,000 nearly two months ago in early October.

Bull market could return with climb above $90,000 

Crypto analyst and MN Fund founder Michaël van de Poppe argued this coming week is going to be “decisive” for the price of BTC and chances of it hitting a new all-time high in the near future. 

In an X post on Sunday, van de Poppe said that if BTC can surge back and stay between the region of $90,000 to $96,000, “then the chances of a revival toward a new ATH have significantly increased.” 

“Fear and panic are max during the past days. Those are the best opportunities in the markets,” he said. 

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

Top Gainers: Hedera, Hyperliquid, and SPX6900 extend gains as BTC bounces from $80,000

The crypto market sees selective gains on Monday as Hedera (HBAR), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and SPX6900 (SPX) extend their recent rallies after finding support around key levels. Bitcoin’s rebound from the $80,000 level has provided some stability.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple rebound after recent downside pressure

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple rebound after recent downside pressure

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) begin the week with a modest recovery on Monday after last week’s massive correction. These top three cryptocurrencies are holding above their key support levels, suggesting recovery continuation.

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

Leverage Shares to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in Europe amid market collapse

Leverage Shares plans to launch 3x and -3x leveraged Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for European clients next week, despite a dip in the crypto market.

Why is Bitcoin crashing? Three key reasons behind the sell-off

Why is Bitcoin crashing? Three key reasons behind the sell-off

Bitcoin's (BTC) decline has been sustained by three fundamental factors, including uncertainty around a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), increased selling from digital asset treasuries (DATs) and growing concerns over Strategy's removal from the MSCI.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin: BTC drops to seven-month lows as selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues its downward slide, trading near $82,000 at the time of writing on Friday and plunging to seven-month lows as bearish sentiment tightens its grip on the crypto market.