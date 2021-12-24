Bitcoin (BTC) whales are the center of attention again this week as large transactions flow back to exchanges.
Data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant on Dec. 24 shows that relatively, whales are increasing their presence as potential sellers.
Action stations as Bitcoin climbs to $51,000
According to CryptoQuant’s Exchange Whale Ratio indicator, the proportion of large inflows to exchanges out of total inflows is now at a one-year high.
Inflows sped up significantly as BTC/USD rose to $51,000 overnight on Thursday, and the implication could be that large-volume investors plan to take profits at the top end of Bitcoin’s current range.
“It is better to watch out until BTC breaks $51k levels,” one CryptoQuant analyst cautioned.
“Once we surpass this level next significant resistance will be around $56,8k.”
Exchange Whale Ratio vs. BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Despite misgivings, Bitcoin managed to preserve its higher levels into Friday, these previously forming a key line in the sand for bullish sentiment to return.
Never mind the inflows?
Whales, meanwhile, are not new potential sellers. As Cointelegraph reported earlier in the month, larger investors have diverged from smaller retail hodlers in terms of buying behavior.
CryptoQuant and others confirm that this is still the case, with exchange withdrawals conversely reflecting “peak accumulation” similar to September before the breakout to $69,000 all-time highs.
Miners, too, are holding onto their newly released coins from block subsidies, with their reserves now at six-month highs.
“Miners own more BTC than when BTC was at $69k, in fact, they added back all the BTC they net distributed since the drop from $69k,” contributor Venturefounder noted.
Bitcoin miner reserve vs. BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
DOT price could experience an unprecedented spike over the next week and extend into late January 2022. The setup on the $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart indicates a more than 300% move higher from the present value area.
Why Bitcoin could see the Christmas holiday begin a 50% rally
Bitcoin price has developed the necessary conditions for a Point and Figure chart pattern known as a Bear Trap. However, it has also developed conditions favorable for a Bearish Catapult setup.
Axie Infinity presents buy opportunity before AXS hits $170
Axie Infinity price action completes an A-B-C Corrective Wave in Elliot Wave Analysis, giving strong credence to an established low. An increase of more than 60% is projected from these current lows. Axie Infinity price action has an outstanding bullish early entry opportunity coming up.
Cardano hidden reversal gives ADA longs early buy opportunity before $2
Cardano price recently broke out above the bear-market angle on its $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart. That move has resulted in Cardano converting to a bull market. Cardano price shows bulls now in control, but many participants are still waiting for confirmation
BTC to provide the biggest buying opportunity before $100,000
Bitcoin price has been hanging around the $50,000 psychological level for quite some time. A breakdown of one crucial support barrier is likely to trigger a steep crash for BTC. On-chain metrics are also suggesting that long-term holders are booking profits, anticipating a nosedive.