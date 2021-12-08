Bitcoin needs support to hold, so that bulls can reclaim $50,000

- Bitcoin price was unable to hold above $50,000 as price action faded this morning.
- BTC sees bears returning to the scene after a risk-on day in the markets on Tuesday.
- As long as support holds, bulls can regain $50,000 and form a bear trap.
Bitcoin (BTC) price saw bulls attempting to pair back a significant piece of the occurred losses from last Saturday. But bulls have hit a curb after reclaiming $50,000, as price action fades below and tests the first real support for further downside. As long as investors defend the support level, a further bullish correction can continue and avoid a further sell-off in BTC.
Bitcoin bulls need to defend $48,760 in order to keep control of $50,000 and go beyond
Bitcoin price was under siege of bears since the past weekend, as short-sellers saw the possibility to short the cryptocurrency after concerns in global markets on the new variant and possible global growth slowdown. Instead, those concerns eased, and bulls started to get back in the game, with a bullish reversal almost but paring back over 50% of the incurred losses. With that, bulls reclaimed $50,000 but see price action fade now as bears are trying to break morale amongst investors and push BTC price back below that $50,000 marker.
As long as bulls can defend $48,760, an entry point is offered for new buyers to join the recovery rally and reclaim price action above $50,000 in BTC. As buying volume picks up, expect a further push towards $53,350. This would see more confidence and investors more interested in the ongoing rally, with more upside potential.
BTC/USD daily chart
In case the bears can keep price action under $50,000, expect investors to pull the plug on their long positions and let the downtrend continue for now. Expect $47,065 to be tested and break with quite some nervousness around the 200-day Simple Moving Average just below. A break of the 200-day SMA would push BTC price back to %43,030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA at risk of further losses as death cross looms
Cardano price continues to suffer from weakened momentum as ADA fails to bounce back after the crypto market crash. The Ethereum killer could be headed lower as bears dominate the market after the token fell below a significant support level.
Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%
Sandbox has seen a considerable retracement over the past weeks from its record high. The recent pullback after the December 4 flash crash, tagged critical support floors and has triggered a quick recovery. Going forward, investors can expect SAND price to propel higher.
Decentraland price to drop again before MANA hits $5
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Decentraland price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where MANA is going next.
Ethereum killer Solana price eyes 25% gains as SOL slows down its retracement
Solana price performance has been falling short of late, especially after the December 4 flash crash. But things could be due for a change as SOL presents a buy opportunity that might get more attractive if trapped bears decide to join the party.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.