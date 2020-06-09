- Bitcoin may experience a short-term sell-off.
- The strong long-term support is created by $8,000.
Bitcoin may fall victim to the crash on the stock markets, according to an independent trader Alessio Rastani, who was buying S&P 500 and the UK FTSE 100 when the stocks crashed on March.
Now he is looking to pull out of the US stock market as it moves towards a risky zone. Notably speaking in the interview with INTERNET DO Rastani pointed to a positive correlation between BTC and the US stock market.
He sticks to a bullish bitcoin forecast in the long run. However, if a bearish stock market scenario plays out, bitcoin could also take a temporary nosedive
If the positive correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 continues, which is likely, then bitcoin could also see a retracement or correction at the same time when the S&P starts its corrective drop. But this correlation remains to be confirmed by price action, he said.
BTC/USD may take out the resistance of $10,000, and once this happens, we will see a fast growth towards $11,000 and $12,000, he added.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
Meanwhile, at the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,700, mostly unchanged since this time on Tuesday and down 1% since the beginning of the day. The first digital coin has been locked in a tight range after a failed attempt to settle above $10,000 at the beginning of the previous week.
On the weekly charts, the price has created two Doji candles, which can be interpreted as a signal of market uncertainty. On a daiyl chart, BTC/USD moved outside the triangle pattern. Now the price is moving along the upper line of the triangle now at $9,600 amid lack of upside momentum. If the coin return inside the pattern, the downside momentum may gain traction and take the price to $9,000. THis psychological barrier is reinforced by daily SMA50, and it separates us from a deeper decline towards $8,000 with daily SMA100 and SMA200 clustered around this barrier.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.