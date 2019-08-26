Bitcoin market update: BTC/USD struggling to hold above the 50% Fibonacci Level

The Asian trading session surge was incredibly ballistic with Bitcoin extending the gains from yesterday’s low.

Mixed signals are observed across the cryptocurrency market. The grandparent of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin is leading the bearish park following the rejection from the two weeks high at $10,671 on Monday. The Asian trading session surge was incredibly ballistic with Bitcoin extending the gains from yesterday’s low around $9,906.75.

The correction from the highs failed to find support at the tentative support; $10,300. The price action dived to $10,200 before bouncing back up to the resistance at $10,400. At press time, Bitcoin price is seeking balance at $10,300 support which is slightly above the 50% Fib retracement level taken between the last swing high of $10,671 to a low of $9,906.75.

The price is also teetering between a moving average support and resistance. The 50 Simple Moving Average 15-mims chart offering support marginally below the 50% Fibo while the 21 SMA limiting movement at $10,333.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin is bearish and the trend is likely to continue in the short-term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is retreating from the overbought. The gradual slope shows a gradual increase in the bear pressure. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is almost crossing into the positive region as an indication of a stronger selling activity.

BTC/USD 15-mins chart