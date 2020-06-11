- Yesterday, on June 10, Bitcoin attempted to crack $10,000 before yet another rejection, not as steep as the others.
- Things are looking better for the BTC/USD pair and another try at $10,000 is on the horizon.
Bitcoin is trading at around $9,800 after the small rejection but has defended the important daily 12-EMA at $9,701 and it’s getting ready for another attempt at cracking $10,000. This time around, things are looking better as Bitcoin is far closer to $10K already. On June 1, Bitcoin was trading as low as $9,416 before the leg up above $10,000 and most of the move happened within one hour, not a healthy climb.
Why is Bitcoin better suited to beat $10,000 now?
Not only BTC is closer to the infamous $10K level but also the daily uptrend is quite strong even though Bitcoin has been trading sideways for a while. Bulls defending the daily 12-EMA almost for two weeks indicates there is a lot of interest in buying Bitcoin.
Major trust fund Grayscale is also still buying an enormous amount of Bitcoin and most of the long-term fundamentals are positive for the top-ranked digital asset. According to Glassnode, the balance of Bitcoin on exchanges continues to drop and has seen a huge decline in the last three months and a half. This metric also indicates that there is a lot of interest in at least holding Bitcoin.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD technical levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9747.36
|Today Daily Change
|-146.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48
|Today daily open
|9893.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9492.69
|Daily SMA50
|9100.86
|Daily SMA100
|7970.12
|Daily SMA200
|8147.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10007.88
|Previous Daily Low
|9692.19
|Previous Weekly High
|10404.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|9279.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9887.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9812.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9721.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9548.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9405.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10036.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10180.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10352.66
