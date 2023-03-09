Bitcoin (BTC $21,615) traders remain sensitive even to small price movements as data shows liquidations climbing.
As BTC/USD approaches $21,600 on March 9, those who are long BTC are seeing positions evaporate.
Longs begin to disappear with BTC at three-week lows
Despite consensus forming around Bitcoin retesting $20,000, small shifts in price are still taking their toll on traders.
According to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, March 8 alone saw $24.4 million of BTC longs liquidated, the highest tally in almost a week.
Bitcoin liquidations chart. Source: Coinglass
This coincided with BTC/USD heading to three-week lows, abandoning $22,000 as support. At the time of writing, the downtrend continues, while liquidations for the day nonetheless remain negligible.
Including altcoins, March 8 liquidated $95 million of longs and another $15.4 million of shorts. Further data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode captured the dominance of long versus short liquidations.
Bitcoin futures long liquidations dominance chart. Source: Glassnode
Commenting on the action, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite Decentrader, argued that it was little surprise that overexposed long positions were feeling the heat.
"Makes sense to wipe out the majority longing against the price direction," part of Twitter commentary stated.
An accompanying chart showed mounting leveraged position liquidations.
BTC liquidations chart. Source: Filbfilb/ Twitter
Research warns of "liquidity crisis"
As Cointelegraph reported, Bitcoin price action remains comparatively flat despite the liquidation behavior.
February became the least volatile month on record in terms of open and close prices on monthly timeframes.
For financial commentary resource The Kobeissi Letter, however, this served as a warning in itself — and not just for Bitcoin.
Analyzing price behavior after a substantial liquidation event on March 3, Kobeissi forecast a "liquidity crisis" stretching out across macro assets.
"Net liquidations in crypto markets exceeded $200 million in 1 hour. Since then, Bitcoin has traded completely flat and liquidity is gone. Imagine what will happen to broader markets once liquidity dries up," it wrote.
Such a crisis it meanwhile described as "the biggest risk to markets right now."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC faces market brutality, ETH and XRP suffer by association
Bitcoin (BTC) price is moving with a bearish inclination as it plans to break below the channel's lower boundary. Overhead pressure from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) continues suppressing the flagship crypto.
How US President Joe Biden’s plan for updated crypto tax affects cryptocurrency traders?
US President Joe Biden is set to unveil the new budget plan on Thursday, March 9. Reports have suggested that crypto market participants can expect changes to crypto taxation, targeted towards wash trading and taxing collectibles, digital art.
BitMEX co-founder proposes Bitcoin-based stablecoin free from US Dollar
Stablecoins and firms issuing these assets have faced increasing scrutiny from regulators over the past few weeks. To tackle the growing concerns, the former BitMEX CEO proposed the creation of a stablecoin, NakaDollar that is completely independent of fiat currencies and the banking system.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again, setting up a strong base for a recovery rally.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.