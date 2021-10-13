What to know
-
Bitcoin remains on the offer following Tuesday’s 2.58% drop.
-
The cryptocurrency is currently trading near the 200-hour moving average (MA) support at $54,500 earlier today, representing a 2.6% drop on the day.
-
The average acted as strong support during the U.S. trading hours on Tuesday.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly and 4-hour charts remains in bearish territory below 50. So, a continued decline cannot be ruled out.
-
Acceptance under the 200-hour MA would expose support at $50,000.
-
Bulls will need to clear the lower high at $56,612 created in Asian hours to take greater control and attack resistance at $60,000.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price could double within the next few weeks
Dogecoin price has been on a slow and steady downtrend. However, this correction is undoing its recent gains and is close to converting a crucial support area into a resistance barrier. While the current outlook is bearish, this descent will set up a much-needed bottom reversal pattern, propelling DOGE to nearly double in value.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple bears try to attack $1
Ripple (XRP) price action is on net displaying a nice picture for the bulls at the moment. Bulls in XRP price got trapped twice in a bullish outbreak that started at the $1.05 entry point and twice saw rejection around the green ascending trend line.
Binance Smart Chain now connected to Ethereum and Solana in bid to disrupt scaling solutions
Interoperability and NFTs are the latest trend in cryptocurrencies with the rising popularity of the metaverse. Binance Smart Chain, one of the largest smart contract platforms, has announced a new incentive to onboard Web3 dApps and DeFi projects on its network.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prints bullish outlook targeting $4,600
Ethereum price (ETH) is forming a bullish chart pattern that suggests ETH could rally 25% if the technical pattern is robust. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could see a minor sell-off before bigger aspirations can be realized.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.