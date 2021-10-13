Bulls will need to clear the lower high at $56,612 created in Asian hours to take greater control and attack resistance at $60,000.

The relative strength index (RSI) on the hourly and 4-hour charts remains in bearish territory below 50. So, a continued decline cannot be ruled out.

