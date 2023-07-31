Bitcoin hovers below $30,000 as Coinbase CEO recalls SEC's request before the lawsuit

- The SEC asked US crypto exchange Coinbase to halt the trading of all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin.
- Coinbase CEO mentioned that if they complied, it could mean the end of crypto in the US.
- Bitcoin price continues to hover below the $30,000 psychological level as volatility disappears.
A recent report from the Financial Times notes that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked Coinbase to halt trading all cryptos except Bitcoin a month prior to serving legal notice.
SEC tries to assertwider regulatory authority over cryptos
Coinbase, the poster child for cryptocurrency exchanges in the US, is currently facing off against the SEC for allowing ‘securities’ to trade on their platform. In a recent report from Financial Times, the exchange CEO Brian Armstrong reveals that the regulatory body asked Coinbase to halt the trading of all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin.
The CEO recalls that they did not have a choice at that point and that complying with the SEC would have “meant the end of the crypto industry in the US.”
Bitcoin price struggles to make a move
Bitcoin price has lost its volatility once again after the 3.02% move ended on July 24. Since then, BTC has been trying to get past the $29,500 hurdle. As seen in the chart, a sweep of last Monday’s low at $28,830 would allow sidelined buyers to trigger a quick run-up to $29,500, and even the $30,000 psychological level.
On the other hand, a failure to push higher could knock Bitcoin price to $28,138.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
PEPE market left unattended as Shibarium news drives meme coiners to Shiba Inu and BONE
Pepe coin (PEPE) price shows signs of a desolate market, stuck within a bind as its peers in the meme coin lane continue to show momentum. Following its premiere, the frog-themed meme coin quickly took over to become the meme coin flag bearer with outstanding gains.
Galaxy Digital's Mike Novogratz says BlackRock's Larry Fink is the best thing that happened to Bitcoin in 2023
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has referred to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s interview with Fox Business, marking it as a landmark in the crypto ecosystem and a watershed moment for Bitcoin. The news comes amid the Spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) race, which has investors biting their nails in anxiety about what approvals could do for Bitcoin price.
Optimism price rises 6% after 24.16 million OP tokens unlocked with investors anticipating immediate delivery
Optimism (OP) price is trading with a bullish bias, a rather unusual occurrence given the increased token supply in the ecosystem. It comes after a token unlocks event a few hours following this publication, where 3.56% of the total supply was unleashed into the market.
Litecoin trading volume rises 50% to $5 million in the final countdown to LTC halving
Litecoin price is trading with a bullish bias, after taking off in style on July 25. The altcoin continues is rising on the back of a major event in the ecosystem that has investors anticipating a major move.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.