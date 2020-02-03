During the last 24 hours, BTC adds 1% and trades close to $9,400. The main point in recent dynamic weekend is its ability to stay above $9,000 and come close to the critical resistance level at $9,500. The Greed and Fear Index is now at the "Greed" level, showing approximately the same values during the week and quite accurately reflecting what is happening in the market.
The RSI on the daily chart stabilised after drop from overbought levels. This dynamic once again confirms the positive market fundamentals, because even after the decline, we did not see a massive drawdown of the cryptocurrency quotes.
Whale alert Telegram channel shows a transfer of almost $500 million between unknown wallets. Such a transfer also indicates the existence of deepwater currents that can form the basis for future dynamics.
Bitcoin showed minimal fluctuations during the weekend, while altcoins moved up confidently. The dominance index dropped to 65.3%, fall short of a few percents to December 2017 levels: the time when the altcoin season began, marking the start of the decline in the BTC Dominance index to 33%.
So now we're witnessing signs of the altcoin season coming back, no matter how ridiculous this statement was just in the recent past. Speculative interest may indeed create an upward impulse for the altcoins, but only the emergence of fundamental reasons for growth can provide this sector with a strong rebound.
We don't want to sound overly optimistic, but the Glassnodes research shows another important bullish signal for the crypto sector as a whole in the form of growth of the bitcoin user base. It's a tremendous job to systematise such large-scale data arrays with significant adjustments in the calculation.
The company's analysis also takes into account those balances that are now zero, although they used to have funds previously. It was no surprise to see that in the historical perspective, the growth of bitcoin associated with the growth of the user base. In particular, the historic 2017 rally coincided with an influx of new users. The same was true for the 2019 rally. At the moment, the company's analysts also record an increase in the number of active users, which, together with all other indicators, maybe a sign of a positive outlook.
However, especially in moments of widespread enthusiasm, we should be cautious about the market prospects at a time when the whole crypto community will start to predict a new historic rally. There is always a chance that it will happen. But you have to understand that it may stop and reverse at the most unpredictable moment. The market is now ruled by institutional investors who did not buy Bitcoin for $20K, like most new retail investors. Therefore, one should focus on the moment of general euphoria and the return of unshakable faith in the market's prospects as an impulse for sale.
FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, registration number 509956. CFDs are leveraged products that incur a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital invested. Please ensure that you understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.
Disclaimer: This material is considered a marketing communication and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice or an investment recommendation or, an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. FxPro does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. FxPro makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied by any employee of FxPro, a third party or otherwise. This material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements promoting the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice. Any opinions made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinions of FxPro. This communication must not be reproduced or further distributed without the prior permission of FxPro. Risk Warning: CFDs, which are leveraged products, incur a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all your invested capital. Therefore, CFDs may not be suitable for all investors. You should not risk more than you are prepared to lose. Before deciding to trade, please ensure you understand the risks involved and take into account your level of experience. Seek independent advice if necessary. FxPro Financial Services Ltd is authorised and regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 078/07) and FxPro UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, Number 509956.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin affected by Chinese coronavirus and the sell-off on the financial markets
Bitcoin jumped to a new 2020 high during early Asian hours. The first digital coin touched $9,614 level before retreating below $9,400.
XRP/USD needs to regain ground above $0.2500 as soon as possible
Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $0.2488. The coin has gained nearly 5% in recent 24 hours and lost 2%since the beginning of the day.
ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $12.08. The coin hit the recent high at $12.86 on January 29 and has been range-bound with bearish bias ever since.
LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias
Litecoin (LTC) has settled above $70.00 after hitting the recent high at $73.35. While the coin has retreated from Sunday's top, it is still over 2% higher on a day-to-day basis. Litecoin now takes 7th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with a market value of $4.5 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300
The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.