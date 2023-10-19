- Only two of the top five Bitcoin holding companies that are publicly traded are in a positive position based on the ratio of BTC's current value to cost.
- Microstrategy continued to accumulate BTC in September despite its stock prices falling.
- October 11 saw a sharp dip in BTC treasury value when compared to October 9.
In October, the Bitcoin holdings of publicly listed companies, or Bitcoin 'treasuries', saw a slight reduction. Among the top five publicly traded Bitcoin holders, only two—Marathon and Coinbase—are in a profitable position based on the current value-to-cost ratio (NgU in table below). MicroStrategy continues to accumulate BTC, with its Bitcoin holdings valued at approximately $4.5 billion.
Top 5 listed BTC holders
MicroStrategy leads Bitcoin accumulation
The Bitcoin treasury holdings of US listed companies saw a spike from 1.60 million BTC on August 30 to 1.70 million on August 31. Based on data from Bitcoin Treasuries, BTC holdings with publicly listed companies increased to 1.71 million up until October 9, before steeply declining to 1.68 million.
For BTC holdings, the top contender is MicroStrategy, Inc., with a market capitalization of $4.6 billion. Around 97.5% of this value comes from Bitcoin. The company's Bitcoin balance stands at 158,245 BTC, currently valued at approximately $4.5 billion.
BTC holdings
MicroStrategy has continued the accumulation of the king coin in 2023, with current Bitcoin value-to-cost ratio at 0.97, indicating the company's Bitcoin holdings value slightly less than the acquisition price of those holdings. The company added 5,445 BTC by September 24, after acquiring 467 BTC in July and 12,333 BTC in June.
Based on Yahoo Finance data, MicroStrategy had a strong July, with its stock price surpassing the $460 mark. Since then the price has come down to $330 at the time of writing. Last year in August, Michael Saylor stepped down as the company CEO amid expanding losses.
Marathon Digital Holdings, with a market cap of $1.6 billion, holds 11,466 BTC valued at around $327 million. The ratio that checks in the current value of Bitcoin holdings against cost for the company is at 1.73, placing it in a profitable position. Based on data from Bitcoin Treasuries, Marathon sold 766 BTC in March this year and didn’t make any other purchases.
Tesla, Inc., with a market cap of $770 billion, maintains a Bitcoin balance of 9,720 BTC, currently valued at $277 million. Despite a low current value-to-cost ratio of 0.82, Tesla continues to be one of the biggest listed holders. This comes despite Tesla narrowing its operating profit margin to 7.6% as per the company’s Q3 2023 earnings report.
Coinbase Global, Inc., with a market cap of $17.5 billion, boasts Bitcoin holdings of 9,480 BTC valued at over $270 million. Coinbase exhibits one of the highest current value-to-cost ratios among the top companies, of 2.31. The Nasdaq-listed exchange has a history of annual accumulation sprees in December 2020, 2021 and 2022 and hasn’t sold its holdings based on data by Bitcoin Treasuries.
Canada-based Hut 8 Mining Corp, with a market cap of $397 million, holds 8,388 BTC valued at approximately $239 million.
Publicly traded tech companies appear to be confident in Bitcoin
Bitcoin treasury value for these companies fell between October 9 and 11 from 1.71 million BTC to 1.68 million BTC. It has remained stable until October 18. The institutional buying is also clear in the month-to-date flows by CoinShares. As per the report, Bitcoin's MTD is $56.6 million.
Further looking at Bitcoin exposed equities, it is clear that 74% of technology sector companies have exposure to Bitcoin.
Bitcoin exposed equities on TradingView
Despite Bitcoin’s price volatility since the FTX collapse, several publicly traded companies, especially technology sector, continue to put confidence in Bitcoin. CoinGecko reveals that 1.23% is the public-company-Bitcoin-dominance ratio, with them holding approximately 239,494 BTC valued at about $6.8 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Solana vs. Ethereum: Renewed debate erupts over efficiency, development and scalability
Crypto developer who goes by the alias Ichigo on X, who is associated with Solana-based Helius Labs, has ignited another comparison between Ethereum and its smart chain competitor Solana.
SEC Chief Gensler acknowledges consideration of Bitcoin ETF proposals
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler acknowledged that the SEC is evaluating multiple exchange product filings related to Bitcoin, the first time since the false spot Bitcoin approval reports shook the market.
Binance sees continued regulatory troubles, prompting French head to quit
Binance, is grappling with top executive exits, with the managing director of its French unit the newest addition. At least five top bosses departed the firm in recent months as it struggles with a series of regulatory challenges.
Aave bears could kickstart a 17% crash
AAVE price shows a potential start to the downtrend that could extend to lows last seen in early September. Investors need to be careful of steep corrections as bears take control of the altcoin, hinting at volatile moves ahead.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.