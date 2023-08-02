- MicroStrategy has expressed plans to sell up to $750M of its publicly traded equity and bonds, possibility to increase its Bitcoin holdings.
- Michael Saylor continues to soak his firm in crypto, using the strategy of selling stock and pouring the proceeds into BTC.
- Bitcoin price has moved from $29,200 to the $29,700 range after the announcement from MicroStrategy, a significant shift in the hourly timeframe.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has made a commendable move in the lower timeframe, rising despite the overall lack of volatility. With a little push from software developer firm MicroStrategy, the flagship crypto has reclaimed levels last seen around July 24.
Also Read: US Treasury yield rises while Gold takes a hit after weak US data; Could Bitcoin price suffer too?
Bitcoin price movements solidify in the lower timeframe
Bitcoin (BTC) price has finally edged north after recording fresh lows at the start of the week. The move draws the attention of traders and investors from the higher timeframes to the lower variants, where we can see some action.
Bitcoin’s latest spike, defined as a single quick motion of short duration, followed a revelation from MicroStrategy and its Chairman Michael Saylor in an SEC filing on the evening of August 1 during the US session about plans to increase its BTC holdings.
JUST IN - MicroStrategy to raise up to $750 million to buy more #Bitcoin and fund other corporate purposes. pic.twitter.com/gtMzwC5vcG— Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2023
Michael Saylor and his firm have been one of the front-lining champions for BTC, whales with a bold strategy to grow their Bitcoin portfolio whether the market is trending or not. In his latest declarations in the filing, Saylor has indicated plans to sell his company’s stock worth approximately $750 million and comprising the company’s equity and bonds to Cowen and Company, LLC, Canaccord Genuity LLC, and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC.
Drawing a paragraph from the filing:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and working capital, and, subject to market condition.
Noteworthy, MicroStrategy is a publicly traded company, meaning the sales will take place in the stock market and be available to the general public. With the stock readily available to all interested investors, the company is guaranteed relatively easy access to capital. This comes as investors actively trade stocks on public exchanges, making it easy to identify investors looking to purchase new offerings, fund expansions, or both.
Private companies may not enjoy such privileges, compelling them to present such propositions to their own investors, asking for an in-house contribution of additional funds, or having to secure a debt to raise funds. There are many capital constraints and procedures on this side of the fence.
Bitcoin price reaction to the news
Bitcoin (BTC) price has responded to the news, breaking out and flipping the resistance levels due to the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at $29,188, $29,234, and $29,342, respectively, into support. Further north, the flagship crypto has extended a neck high to tag the $29,789 barricade, levels last seen around June 24.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 78 is concerning, but the price could still increase. This aligns with Welles Wilder’s interpretation of an overbought asset on the RSI indicator, marking that confirmation to a point when the RSI crosses below the 70 level to the downside.
Similarly, the histograms of the Awesome Oscillators are in the positive zone with large volumes, showing that bulls are leading the market.
BTC/USDT 1-hour timeframe
Conversely, if retail traders begin to cash in on the gains, though small, Bitcoin price could correct south, possibly falling back under the foothold of the three EMAs.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum buying spree likely in August as DAI whale holdings climb higher
Alt season ended with the close of July, however, Bitcoin price action is disappointing for market participants. Heading into August, BTC price is below the $30,000 psychological level.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
Boring Bitcoin price action pushes investors to animal-themed cryptos and into one-way Layer 2 solutions
July 2023 has been an exciting month for investors in general. From Ripple's partial victory to multiple hacks and the start of a new fad, meme coins.
Justin Sun rushes to Curve’s aid, buys 5 million CRV tokens announcing TRON partnership with CRV
Justin Sun informed the TRON community of the latest partnership with CRV. Curve has been struggling since its $70 million exploit.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.