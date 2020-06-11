Bitcoin Gold Price Analysis: BTG/USD up 1.6% ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout

- Bitcoin Gold conspicuous recovery stalls short of $10.00; upside capped by the 50-day SMA.
- BTG/USD sideways trading after brief spikes delays possible symmetrical triangle breakout.
Bitcoin Gold is the most improved cryptocurrency in the market during the Asian hours on Tuesday. Most of the digital assets are in the green but lack the proper volume to enforce significant gains. BTG/USD is up over 1.6% on the day after advancing higher from opening value. In the meantime, BTG/USD is trading at $9.37 ahead of a possible symmetrical triangle breakout.
Marginally above the prevailing market value is the first hurdle at the 50 SMA in the daily range. Besides that, the triangle resistance is still standing in the way of the expected gains. However, a break past the pattern’s resistance could see Bitcoin Gold not only taking down the resistance at $10.00 but also closing the gap towards the psychological hurdle at $14.00.
On the downside, if the expected triangle breakout fails to materialize, consolidation would most likely take over. The RSI would need to maintain a higher level, preferably above the average. The MACD is already moving horizontally in tandem with the mean line (0.00). If push comes to shove a breakdown could test the support at $8.00. Also holding BTG/USD in place is the 100-day SMA currently at $8.86.
BTG/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
It won't be easy for Ethereum to achieve this breakout, as the technical indicators are on the verge of losing the last bullish breath and the prices against the US dollar are pointing to declines in the coming sessions.
BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle
BCH has seen a peak of $258.32 today on June 11 and it’s currently at its low at $247 losing the daily 12-EMA and touching the 26-EMA at $247. The daily RSI has dropped significantly today touching the oversold zone.
FOMC decision inspired another BTC/USD growth attempt
BTC/USD made another attempt to break above $10,000 on late Wednesday and settled in a range $9,800-$9,900 during early Asian hours on Thursday.
XRP/BTC breaks below critical support, more sell-off ahead
A prominent commodity trader and a long-standing XRP critic Peter Brandt believes that XRP is bound to crash agains BTC. In a recent tweet, he pointed out that Ripple Lab.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.