Crypto carnage continues as Bitcoin price is violating some important price levels. The concerns among investors and traders is that perhaps we are about to see another crypto winter and it may take a long time for Bitcoin price to see any recovery as the bull cycle may be over. The actual answer is that no one really knows about that and the only thing that we do know is that institutions are still buying Bitcoin on every dip. For instance, yesterday, we saw the news from MicroStrategy who bought Bitcoin for another 10 billion. As long as institutions continue to support Bitcoin prices, we are unlikely to see crypto winter.

We maintain our narrative that the current sell-off is nothing more than a healthy correction which the market has been waiting for a long time. lower Bitcoin only means more money flow.

speaking from a technical price point, there is no doubt that Bitcoin prices are way oversold. the Bitcoin price is very much near his 200 simple moving average and it has also violated the lower band of the Bollinger band where is your father shows that the prices are way oversold. it is highly likely that we will see a reversal trade for Bitcoin very soon. the near-term support is near 37,000 to 39,000 and if prices continues to fall, the next important support level is at 35K.

BTCUSD

 

THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support

Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support

Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.

More Bitcoin news

India may reverse blanket crypto ban

India may reverse blanket crypto ban

The Indian government is looking to set up a new panel of experts to review the possibility of regulating cryptocurrency in the country, reversing the blanket ban on digital assets. Former finance secretary Subhash Garg proposed a blanket ban on the new asset class in 2019. 

More Cryptocurrencies news

China Merchants Bank launches $50 million fund focused on DeFi and NFTs

China Merchants Bank launches $50 million fund focused on DeFi and NFTs

CMB International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank, has launched a fund focused on decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible token (NFT) platforms. The multi-million dollar fund will focus on investing in early to growth-stage startups building DeFi and ...

More Cryptocurrencies news

SafeMoon bounce misleads, risks remain to the downside

SafeMoon bounce misleads, risks remain to the downside

SafeMoon price triggered the head-and-shoulders top on May 16 with a trade below the neckline at $0.00000882. SAFEMOON has rebounded, but the bearish outlook remains active. SAFEMOON rewards long-term ownership by penalizing sellers with a 10% fee.

More Safemoon news

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location