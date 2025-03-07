Bitcoin fails to rally as macroeconomics and correlation with stocks outweigh crypto reserve tailwinds

- The crypto market wiped out over 4% of its value following the inaugural White House Crypto Summit.
- Bitcoin's rising correlation with stocks and macroeconomic data may have hindered a rally.
- David Sacks stated that Trump initially mentioned XRP, SOL and ADA as part of the digital asset stockpile because they are among the top five assets.
Bitcoin (BTC) struggled to gain momentum on Friday despite optimistic speculation surrounding the White House Crypto Summit and the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Several experts pointed out that the increasing ties between cryptocurrency, macroeconomics and stock markets could significantly impede any upward trend in the market.
Crypto market down as correlation with stocks weigh on prices
The crypto market is down over 4% on Friday, with Bitcoin and several top altcoins yet to recover from the recent market decline. Bitcoin declined below $87K following the inaugural White House Crypto Summit.
The decline comes amid excitement surrounding the creation of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and hopes for a positive regulatory environment for crypto in the US.
The crypto market's decline could be traced to its rising correlation to the traditional stock market, which has been on a downtrend since mid-February. The Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 have declined by 9% and 6% from their respective all-time highs on February 19, per Google Finance data.
"The crypto markets have been correlated to TradFi markets for some time. The macro forces now are so strong that no amount of good news for crypto is likely to overcome the overall sentiment," Eli Cohen, General Counsel at Centrifuge, told FXStreet.
Mike Marshall, Head of Research at Amberdata, echoed a similar sentiment in a note to FXStreet, stating that investors are showing a preference for low-risk assets.
"Bitcoin is under pressure due to challenging macro conditions - inflation steady at about 2.5%, 10-year Treasury yields ranging from 4.4% to 5% and tariff threats and uncertainty means safer assets are drawing investor interest," wrote Marshall.
Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs, also shared in an interview with FXStreet that macroeconomic conditions could render a Bitcoin strategic reserve ineffective in driving the crypto market.
"Investors have to balance optimism around crypto-friendly policy with their fears of a global recession in 2025," said Cahill.
"The 30-day correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 often exceeds 70%, showing a strong link between these assets despite the potential benefits of a strategic reserve. This reserve is unlikely to exert any immediate buy pressure on the market since Trump has indicated that it would be funded using already confiscated BTC rather than new purchases," Cahill added.
Furthermore, altcoins connected to the digital asset stockpile, including Ether (ETH), XRP and ADA, declined by 3%, 7% and 9% in the past 24 hours.
This follows a statement from AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks, suggesting that President Trump tipped XRP, SOL and ADA as part of the crypto reserve because they are among the top five assets.
"Well, the president just mentioned the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap, so I think people are reading into this a little bit too much," Sacks told Bloomberg TV on Friday.
However, Sacks's statement was met with opposition from crypto community members, who responded by highlighting that Ether and BNB rank higher than SOL and ADA.
Trump signed an executive order on Thursday for the creation of a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve using assets obtained from "criminal or civil assets forfeiture." The order also includes the creation of a digital asset stockpile leveraging assets gotten under similar conditions to that of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
White House Crypto Summit could boost adoption across financial markets: Binance exec Rachel Conlan
Trump’s White House Crypto Summit is hours away, and executives maintain optimism and a positive outlook on crypto adoption. Rachel Conlan of Binance expects increased institutional and retail participation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Will Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and White House Crypto Summit support BTC recovery?
Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure and continues its decline, trading around $88,900 at the time of writing on Friday and falling over 5% this week.
Solana’s co-founder says ‘No Reserve’ to SOL as a part of Trump’s Crypto Strategic Reserve
Solana price stabilizes and trades around $142.8 at the time of writing on Friday after falling nearly 20% this week. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko raised concern about SOL as part of the US Crypto Strategic Reserve on his social media X.
BTC, ETH and XRP struggle despite Trump’s Bitcoin Reserve order
Bitcoin price is extending its decline on Friday after falling more than 7% so far this week. Ethereum price is retesting its key support level at around $2,125; a close below would extend the correction.
Bitcoin: Will Trump's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and White House Crypto Summit support BTC recovery?
Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure and continues its decline, trading around $88,900 at the time of writing on Friday and falling over 5% this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.